I've been running my with my current setup with an ASUS Prime B450-plus for a while now and been connected via ethernet for a while now. I decided to get buy a AORUS GC-WBAX200, https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GC-WBAX200-rev-10 as it had good reviews and I wanted wifi 6 and bluetooth 5 on my desktop.

Unfortunately as soon as I installed the card on my motherboard, my desktop failed to start. It turns on for between 1 and 2 seconds and just turns off. It seems like it is doing an internal test and then just shuts down. If I remove the PCIe card, my PC boots again.

Please let me know if you need additional information.

Thanks