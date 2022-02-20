Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ASUS Prime B450-PLUS fails to boot with GC-WBAX200 installed
Copatikus

#293892 20-Feb-2022 13:12
I've been running my with my current setup with an ASUS Prime B450-plus for a while now and been connected via ethernet for a while now. I decided to get buy a AORUS GC-WBAX200, https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GC-WBAX200-rev-10 as it had good reviews and I wanted wifi 6 and bluetooth 5 on my desktop.

 

 

 

Unfortunately as soon as I installed the card on my motherboard, my desktop failed to start. It turns on for between 1 and 2 seconds and just turns off. It seems like it is doing an internal test and then just shuts down. If I remove the PCIe card, my PC boots again.

 

Please let me know if you need additional information.

 

 

 

Thanks

Virgil
Dangerous Chocolate
  #2871637 20-Feb-2022 13:26
I would first try installing the card in another PC temporarily, eg household / family / friends, and if it still fails to turn on then return the card as faulty and request a replacement or refund.

Copatikus

  #2871640 20-Feb-2022 13:39
Thank you, I will need to look for one, everybody are on laptops, iPads, MacBooks, etc nowadays

Sinuation
  #2871641 20-Feb-2022 13:40
Do a sanity check. Test the card on another pc if you can.

 

Get the latest drivers for bluetooth/wifi for your motherboard too.



Spyware
  #2871642 20-Feb-2022 13:41
Wifi6 will never beat a wire.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Copatikus

  #2871710 20-Feb-2022 18:41
Spyware:

 

Wifi6 will never beat a wire.

 

 

 

 

I completely agree, but moved house and not possible to get ethernet when PC is located, other than running a wire across the floor in room and passage.

fe31nz
  #2871757 21-Feb-2022 00:11
Get a better motherboard :-)  When I bought my Asus ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING motherboard, I had no idea it had the wonderful Q-Code display.  This is just a 2-digit 7-segment display on one side of the motherboard, but I found it extremely useful when I was having problems flashing a SAS card with SATA compatible firmware, and also when I was trying to get PXE booting working.  What it does is display what part of the BIOS code it was last in, or what fault it detected.  There is a long list of the codes in Appendix A of the manual, with a short explanation of each code.  So for your problem card, it might stop with 94 displayed (PCI Bus Enumeration), which would suggest the card was not initialising properly.  If it stopped on one of the CPU initialising codes, you would be thinking that the new card was affecting the power supply.

Copatikus

  #2887914 17-Mar-2022 21:41
In the end I bought a D-Link AX3000 and it works a dream. Thank you for all your help and suggestions.

