ForumsDesktop computingWireless headphones for home office
BiggusDoggus

Ultimate Geek


#293909 21-Feb-2022 19:22
Hi,

 

 

 

So I've been trying to use some bluetooth headphones (JBL Under Armour True Wireless Flash, just FYI) as "work" headphones - basically connected to the laptop via Bluetooth for Teams calls etc.

 

Problem is they don't stay connected. After a period of inactivity the connection drops, or after a call ends the connection drops. I actually tried it with an other set of bluetooth headphones a couple of years back and the same thing happened.

 

So I'm guessing that using bluetooth headphones for work isn't the best idea? Therefore I guess the only option (for wireless) is those using a USB dongle.

 

Which would actually be useful - I "share" my home workspace with my laptop for work during the day and my home PC at night. The PC doesn't have bluetooth so a USB dongle (using a usb switch) would work well.

 

After all that - does anyone know much about the "Microsoft Modern Wireless Headphones" - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/accessories/microsoft/microsoft-modern-wireless-headset/399477/ please?

 

Or is this also a good option: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-g435-lightspeed-wireless-gaming-headset-black-pc-ps5-ps4/35266805?gclid=CjwKCAiA6seQBhAfEiwAvPqu12gTtH1YHpac1LcmuLFJaL4qjqEwNY6xHOdCvqnLWl83wQ1t_KF76BoCw8EQAvD_BwE

 

Or https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/nintendo-switch/277520-razer-barracuda-x-multi-platform-wireless-gaming-headset

 

 

 

There doesn't seem to be many non-bluetooth wireless headphone options under $200. 

 

  




jpoc
Uber Geek


  #2872250 21-Feb-2022 21:07
The main driver for people to buy non-Bluetooth wireless headsets is that they want low latency for gaming.

 

Thus, if you buy a non-BT headset, you are buying into the gaming market and prices are high.

 

 

davidcole
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2872253 21-Feb-2022 21:17
I use a pair of arctis 7 from steel series. They’re gaming ones and not Bluetooth and not $300. Soz.

They do shut off after about 10 mins of no use. And I can get about 10m from the transmitter




timmmay
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2872258 21-Feb-2022 21:28
I use a Logitech headset with its own dongle. I don't leave it on all day, just turn it on when I need it, but they're reliable. H600 / H800 something like that. Though mostly I use hard wired speakers and a Logitech webcam.

 

Incidentally, if anyone gets garbled calls occasionally on teams, it's common with Logitech webcams. Took me ages to figure out. First call of the day I just have to connect, leave, and connect again then I'm fine for the day.



Handle9
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872261 21-Feb-2022 21:46
jpoc:

The main driver for people to buy non-Bluetooth wireless headsets is that they want low latency for gaming.


Thus, if you buy a non-BT headset, you are buying into the gaming market and prices are high.


 



Nah there’s a significant market served by the likes of Jabra and Logitech for video conferencing.

It’s still relatively spendy though.

everettpsycho
Ultimate Geek


  #2872265 21-Feb-2022 21:54
Handle9:
jpoc:

The main driver for people to buy non-Bluetooth wireless headsets is that they want low latency for gaming.


Thus, if you buy a non-BT headset, you are buying into the gaming market and prices are high.


 



Nah there’s a significant market served by the likes of Jabra and Logitech for video conferencing.

It’s still relatively spendy though.


Either way it's a niche/specialist product which always hikes in the price. Gaming gear is probably the better bang for buck than video conferencing gear.

I have been using my Bluetooth Sony XM4 which do work ok on teams but it's not a faultless experience as is being discussed in the ANC headphones thread at the moment. I'm curious why the need for wireless especially if you're at a desk? My home office is now pretty much just using a wired mic and wired headphones. The experience has been far better this way buying two entry level but specific pieces of equipment over 1 entry level hybrid piece. You can just add a usb microphone and use the Bluetooth for audio, most of the problems I've had with Bluetooth headsets is them tripping between headphone and headset modes that just adding a cheap microphone will stop happening.

BiggusDoggus

Ultimate Geek


  #2872267 21-Feb-2022 22:12
everettpsycho:

 

...I'm curious why the need for wireless especially if you're at a desk? 

 

 

 

 

Working from home, not a huge desk, I have cables for keyboard, mouse & headphones and they all end up in tangled mess by the end of the day. So I'm going completely wireless (getting wireless keyboard and mouse as well - probably a Logitech K270 keyboard and M705 mouse)




allan
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872506 22-Feb-2022 09:27
Frankly the best thing I ever did for working from home was to buy a Jabra 510 conferencing speaker. It's made such a difference to working at home. No more crappy laptop speaker sound, no wearing headphones for extended periods, no ear buds that fall out. I got it at a decent price too which helped. Also great to cast music to while working 😀

 

Possibly not an option if you have other people around your home working area, but if you have a dedicated space, then it works really well for me.



jonathan18
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2872556 22-Feb-2022 10:45
allan:

 

Frankly the best thing I ever did for working from home was to buy a Jabra 510 conferencing speaker. It's made such a difference to working at home. No more crappy laptop speaker sound, no wearing headphones for extended periods, no ear buds that fall out. I got it at a decent price too which helped. Also great to cast music to while working 😀

 

Possibly not an option if you have other people around your home working area, but if you have a dedicated space, then it works really well for me.

 

 

I picked up an HP Thunderbolt dock off TM a few weeks back to provide a single plug solution for the laptop; it came with the audio module installed, which provides many of the benefits of the Jabra but without needing to add yet another device. My wife used it this morning for running an online training session and said it worked perfectly. I don't think the sound's as good as the Jabra 510 (so def would go for that or a larger model for a group of people), but for a sole user it's great. 

 

HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with Audio Module | www.shi.com 

everettpsycho
Ultimate Geek


  #2872602 22-Feb-2022 12:29
BiggusDoggus:

everettpsycho:


...I'm curious why the need for wireless especially if you're at a desk? 



 


Working from home, not a huge desk, I have cables for keyboard, mouse & headphones and they all end up in tangled mess by the end of the day. So I'm going completely wireless (getting wireless keyboard and mouse as well - probably a Logitech K270 keyboard and M705 mouse)



Removing the keyboard and mouse wires will help and using the Bluetooth headset you already have will keep that wireless meaning most of your wires would be gone anyway. Just a suggestion that if you have space for a simple usb mic on an arm it's not a bad option. Once the cables tied to the arm you can run it under the desk back to the hub out the way like you would monitor cables and it doesn't get tangled, just grab the arm when someone calls or you join the meeting.

It's just generally speaking headsets always feel like a compromise on sound quality in and out when compared to separate devices design for a job. The mics in particular are usually not exactly good sound quality.

tchart
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2872656 22-Feb-2022 13:30
I had problems with my bluetooth headset disconnecting when I was using my bluetooth mouse - the mouse would be laggy when this happened. Could just be my laptop. If I used 2.4ghz for the mouse it was fine (my mouse has a switch to toggle between bluetooth and 2.4ghz - has a dongle mind you).

 

In terms of headsets for bluetooth I find the Plantronics ones good for meetings. If you can find a set of Backbeat 505's I can highly recommend those - really good value and great for Teams etc. I couldnt see any NZ retailers with stock :(

 

If you want "gamer" (but not too gamer) headphones the Xbox wireless (bluietooth) ones are great and sound good too. You can also get a USB adaptor for them which works better than bluetooth (uses the same technology as the Xbox consoles so less latency/dropouts etc).

 

I can also recommend the Razer Hammerhead true wireless if you want "air pods" - also great for Teams etc.

tchart
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2872659 22-Feb-2022 13:39
Some other comments;

 

My son has the Halo Razer heaphones. While he can pair these with his PC it has issues using audio and voice at the same time (when gaming). Windows seems a bit hit and miss with mixing game audio while allowing chat. The solution is to buy the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows  (this thing) - this is the same thjing i was mentioning about the xbox headset.

 

Based on budget the Xbox wireless ones are only $159 and dont look gamery.

 

The PS5 ones are also very good and come with a USB dongle. Also around $159. If youre having issues with Bluetooth then I'd look at these.

 

 

BiggusDoggus

Ultimate Geek


  #2872825 22-Feb-2022 16:29
Thanks everyone. I ended up going with a Razor Barracuda X headset.

 

  • Not too "gamer" looking
  • Uses USB dongle, not Bluetooth - so can use with both laptop for work and PC for "after" (I have a USB switch)

Observations so far:

 

  • Sound is great
  • Microphone is fine - after a second or so of talking. For some reason I'm apparently very faint right at the start of a conversation but it then comes right

Also bought a Logitech K270 wireless keyboard and a Logitech M705 mouse.

 

 

 

Desk now very tidy.




