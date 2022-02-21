BiggusDoggus:

Hi,

So I've been trying to use some bluetooth headphones (JBL Under Armour True Wireless Flash, just FYI) as "work" headphones - basically connected to the laptop via Bluetooth for Teams calls etc.

Problem is they don't stay connected. After a period of inactivity the connection drops, or after a call ends the connection drops. I actually tried it with an other set of bluetooth headphones a couple of years back and the same thing happened.

So I'm guessing that using bluetooth headphones for work isn't the best idea? Therefore I guess the only option (for wireless) is those using a USB dongle.

Which would actually be useful - I "share" my home workspace with my laptop for work during the day and my home PC at night. The PC doesn't have bluetooth so a USB dongle (using a usb switch) would work well.

After all that - does anyone know much about the "Microsoft Modern Wireless Headphones" - https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/accessories/microsoft/microsoft-modern-wireless-headset/399477/ please?

Or is this also a good option: https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/logitech-g435-lightspeed-wireless-gaming-headset-black-pc-ps5-ps4/35266805?gclid=CjwKCAiA6seQBhAfEiwAvPqu12gTtH1YHpac1LcmuLFJaL4qjqEwNY6xHOdCvqnLWl83wQ1t_KF76BoCw8EQAvD_BwE

Or https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/nintendo-switch/277520-razer-barracuda-x-multi-platform-wireless-gaming-headset

There doesn't seem to be many non-bluetooth wireless headphone options under $200.