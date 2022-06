Does anyone listen to audiobooks from their PC rather than mobile device/tablet ?

I seem to be struggling to find any decent software that works well, they all seem to be extremely over featured, or just dont accept the common audiobook formats such as m4b etc.

Yes, I could just use my phone etc, but I'm working at my PC with decent speakers so would just rather use that.

Something that plays all the formats, and remembers where I left off is all I require.