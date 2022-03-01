Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Canuckabroad

#294045 1-Mar-2022 22:00
I primarily work from home, so I have a work laptop and a personal desktop.  I currently have an older 1440p 27" monitor with integrated USB hub that has my keyboard/mouse/webcam plugged in, and I use a USB switch to choose between my laptop and my desktop.  The laptop connects to the monitor via HDMI, the desktop with DVI.  Every time I want to switch between devices I have to hit the button on the USB switch, and use the GUI on the monitor to alternate between inputs.  It's a a couple steps, but it allows me to share the peripherals between 2 computers.

 

 

 

I'd like to add a second monitor, I'm thinking something in the area of 30" and probably 4K.  Does anyone have any suggestions on how I might connect everything so that I could use this existing monitor plus a new one....on both a laptop and a desktop, sharing the peripherals - with a minimum amount of switching?  I've checked and they do make dual monitor KVM setups but 4K 60hz appears to be the best I could find and I would prefer a gaming-capable setup.  My work laptop appears to support HDMI and USB-C outputs, and I don't have much option to change.

 

 

 

Any suggestions as to what configuration might actually work across everything, allowing me to have a single set of peripherals with 2 monitors and switch between 2 different computers - while also giving me the ability to take advantage of decent hardware for gaming?  A dual-monitor KVM seems the obvious choice, but I haven't found one that could actually drive dual monitors for 1440p or 4K gaming at a good refresh.

rp1790
  #2877663 2-Mar-2022 12:08
I have a dual PC single monitor setup and use a TESmart KVM that I bought off Amazon.com, best thing I ever did.  For your case you would need something like this https://www.amazon.com/TESmart-Monitor-Switch-Updated-Support/dp/B083MZSVFM/ref=sr_1_3?crid=23TWZ8U1RYCA&keywords=tesmart+dual+monitor+kvm&sprefix=tesmart%2Caps%2C310&sr=8-3 . Expensive, but worth it I reckon.

SpartanVXL
  #2877704 2-Mar-2022 12:56
Your primary issue will be the fact that KVM’s are usually not designed for a gaming use-case. 1440p will be doable but 4k above 60Hz will require hdmi 2.1 or displayport 1.4 with DSC.

The kvm rp1790 linked will work but restrict you to 1440p 120Hz. If you can find one that instead has displayport 1.4 dsc instead of hdmi 2.0 then that would be better.

Personally I’d stick with your current method and not spend more money if the monitors you end up getting have multiple inputs. The work laptop is unlikely to need a high bandwidth connection, and that way if your gaming machine needs a high speed port you don’t have to worry about compatibility and just connect it directly.

Canuckabroad

  #2877717 2-Mar-2022 13:38
I appreciate the responses.  I agree - the work laptop isn't driving anything from a performance standpoint, in fact it's likely to limit connectivity as I suspect it will only support one display via HDMI and one other via USB-C.  Unless I go with a KVM which can allow those inputs and do conversion as well as switching....I'm going to have to do what I'm doing today but change video inputs on 2 different monitors plus the USB switch every time I want to change computers.

 

It sounds like my choices are to go with a KVM and have desktop gaming performance be limited, or to skip a KVM and have a 3-step manual activity.  Am I understanding correctly?



zespri
  #2877728 2-Mar-2022 13:44
I have two monitors attached to my "gaming" desktop and  I'm RDPing to my work laptop from my gaming desktop. Some people feel that working in an RDP session is awkward, but I find it OK. It depends on nature of the work though, I ususally have the work slack channel on one screen (which is running on the desktop) and the RDP session on the other screen. I'm not using the laptop screen in my daily flow.

 

I've heard that it is also possible to have the RDP extended on both monitors, if required, but I never felt I need too, so do not know first hand if it's working well or not.

 

 

 

I also tried Barrier as a software KVM for some time, (that flow would use the laptop screen obviously), but I did not find it comfortable enough for day-to-day work.

SpartanVXL
  #2877777 2-Mar-2022 14:26
You could get a kvm attached to secondary inputs but then have a primary input on your main gaming monitor (e.g. 4k 120Hz+) still be manual. A bit redundant but makes your peripherals easy to switch, and brings it down to two step process.

lchiu7
  #2877792 2-Mar-2022 14:54
I used to use a 27" Asus HD monitor with HDMI input. I had three PC's connected to it using a KVM (but only the KM part) and a HDMI switch. The video switching via the HDMI switch was much easier than connecting 3 devices to the monitor and instead three to a little HDMI switch.

 

That monitor died and I replaced it with a Benq 34" 4K monitor with 2 HDMI, one display port and one USBC.

 

 

 

But annoyingly when I tried the same arrangement again my primary desktop will not pass video through the HDMI switch but my second desktop and work laptop will. In fact my work laptop HDMI video comes from a HP dock.

 

I have done some cable switching but no difference so now I have patch my primary PC into one HDMI port and the switch into the second and manually choose inputs on the monitor. This is a pain since the on-screen switch takes a lot of button presses.

 

Somebody else mentioned RDP. I also do that so RDP to a VDI in Azure from my main desktop so I can have both home and work on the same screen but there are latency issues with the VDI.




wratterus
  #2877824 2-Mar-2022 15:38
RDP on multiple screens works smoothly, but I don't know if you can have it on 2 screens in a 3 screen setup - I think it's one or all. Someone may be able to correct me on that. 



Tinkerisk
  #2877861 2-Mar-2022 17:54
I use an Eizo EV3895-BK FlexScan for 3 Computers (at the same time) but it has no DVI input, only DP/USB-C, 2 HDMI and does all KVM switching.




pih

pih
  #2877865 2-Mar-2022 18:20
wratterus:

 

RDP on multiple screens works smoothly, but I don't know if you can have it on 2 screens in a 3 screen setup - I think it's one or all. Someone may be able to correct me on that. 

 

 

It's possible, I do this, but it requires a bit of fiddling to set up: https://www.hanselman.com/blog/how-to-remote-desktop-fullscreen-rdp-with-just-some-of-your-multiple-monitors

wratterus
  #2877869 2-Mar-2022 18:39
pih:

 

It's possible, I do this, but it requires a bit of fiddling to set up: https://www.hanselman.com/blog/how-to-remote-desktop-fullscreen-rdp-with-just-some-of-your-multiple-monitors

 

 

Nice, that's not so bad!

everettpsycho
  #2877882 2-Mar-2022 19:56
I couldn't give you model numbers, but a lot of monitors have auto input switching to whatever is turned on. All my dell ones and my Asus gaming one can do it, so I don't actually ever switch inputs unless I need desktop and laptop simultaneously. The only one of mine that doesn't is my LG.

If you also buy the right usb dongle you can just plug in 1 thing. I ended up splurging on a second hand dell usb c docking station for my desk and we use a cheap one for the second desk, but you can get reasonable ones that can plug in your switch, both monitors and ethernet to run everything via one cable.

PANiCnz
  #2878018 3-Mar-2022 07:57
I don't think it'll help with your multiscreen requirements, but some new monitors have built in KVM's e.g. the Gigabyte M28U. Instead of dual screens have you considered an extra wide? Something like the Gigabyte M34WQ. A lot of the ultra wide monitors have functionality that allow them to be used like two screens side by side etc. Depending on your budget this would give you the slickest experience. 

Canuckabroad

  #2878036 3-Mar-2022 08:28
I've considered an ultrawide and it would probably meet my requirements for work, but I'd really like to have 4K for video and potentially gaming (today I don't have a rig really capable of 4K gaming but I want to future-proof a bit).  Something like the LG 40WP95C-W monitor (effectively a 4K but slightly more horizontal resolution) would probably work, but it's a little pricey.

 

I should look further - given I'm currently just 1440p, even going to 4K would be a big increase, potentially a larger 4K monitor might do (without going into the rarefied air of 4K+)

lchiu7
  #2878102 3-Mar-2022 09:30
everettpsycho: I couldn't give you model numbers, but a lot of monitors have auto input switching to whatever is turned on. All my dell ones and my Asus gaming one can do it, so I don't actually ever switch inputs unless I need desktop and laptop simultaneously. The only one of mine that doesn't is my LG.

If you also buy the right usb dongle you can just plug in 1 thing. I ended up splurging on a second hand dell usb c docking station for my desk and we use a cheap one for the second desk, but you can get reasonable ones that can plug in your switch, both monitors and ethernet to run everything via one cable.

 

 

 

My Benq 4K monitor sort of auto switches between inputs. The problem is I have one HDMI set to my work laptop and another set to my home PC. So they are both on simultaneously which means I have to switch inputs manually to see each machine's display. That is mildly annoying.




toejam316
  #2878108 3-Mar-2022 09:51
Depending on your setup, there's two options I can recommend.

 

If both PCs will be running and driving separate screens, setup Input Director - https://www.inputdirector.com/

 

We use that for our multi-PC setups in the office at work and it's fantastic software. If you're using it for work you may require a license.

 

Alternatively, if you want only one PC on at a time driving the screens, and each display has multiple inputs, connect a set of inputs to each device, and get a decent wireless gaming mouse and keyboard. Hardware the mouse and keyboard to one PC, and then unplug them and use them wirelessly with the other PC. Or just move the USB Dongle from PC to PC. Minimal fuss that way.




