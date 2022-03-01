I primarily work from home, so I have a work laptop and a personal desktop. I currently have an older 1440p 27" monitor with integrated USB hub that has my keyboard/mouse/webcam plugged in, and I use a USB switch to choose between my laptop and my desktop. The laptop connects to the monitor via HDMI, the desktop with DVI. Every time I want to switch between devices I have to hit the button on the USB switch, and use the GUI on the monitor to alternate between inputs. It's a a couple steps, but it allows me to share the peripherals between 2 computers.
I'd like to add a second monitor, I'm thinking something in the area of 30" and probably 4K. Does anyone have any suggestions on how I might connect everything so that I could use this existing monitor plus a new one....on both a laptop and a desktop, sharing the peripherals - with a minimum amount of switching? I've checked and they do make dual monitor KVM setups but 4K 60hz appears to be the best I could find and I would prefer a gaming-capable setup. My work laptop appears to support HDMI and USB-C outputs, and I don't have much option to change.
Any suggestions as to what configuration might actually work across everything, allowing me to have a single set of peripherals with 2 monitors and switch between 2 different computers - while also giving me the ability to take advantage of decent hardware for gaming? A dual-monitor KVM seems the obvious choice, but I haven't found one that could actually drive dual monitors for 1440p or 4K gaming at a good refresh.