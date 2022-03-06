MadEngineer: My home PC randomly locking up and no clue as to what's causing it. The mouse pointer is still movable for a while at least and I can sometimes close one or two frozen programs but nothing else. I suspect it might be media content on websites including adverts causing problems with the second hand video card or the M2 SSD on its way out. Possibly the latter as nothing is ever written to the windows even logs. HDD light keeps intermittently blinking when it's locked up. Seems to have started after one of the last windows 11 updates that included some enhancements to Edge.

Test from 2018:

Today:

The fault here being the write speed has plummeted. Don't really notice in day to day use.

Another oddity, CSM support is turned on in the BIOS. Not sure when that happend; maybe after a BIOS update at some point in time and maybe Windows 11 recovered itself to make it work. But now if I turn that on the system won't POST.

I remember running the Windows 11 test prior to upgrading from 10 and everything was ticked. Now I notice that secure boot is disabled not that anything is complaining about that.

The BIOS doesn't list any devices under the UEFI screen

System Info reports BIOS mode is UEFI

i5-8400

GA-Z370XP-SLI

ADATA XPG SX8200NP