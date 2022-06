Many libraries use Libby (OverDrive) - their books can be viewed via a browser. https://help.libbyapp.com/en-us/6105.htm

Also, OverDrive books that can be added to a Kobo via Adobe Digital Editions can also be viewed on a computer using that same app, IIRC. It's not a pretty piece of software but it does the trick - download the e-book file from your library's website, then import into Digital Editions. From there it can be synced to an e-reader (Kobos are one of the few compatible models) or read directly in the app.

Best thing is to check out your local library’s website as they’ll no doubt have useful info on that. Find out what providers they use and then check to see whether (and, if so, how) that content can be viewed on a computer.

Edit: It looks like Borrowbox books can also be viewed on a computer via the same software (Adobe Digital Editions), as explained on Auckland Library's website https://www.aucklandlibraries.govt.nz/Documents/borrowbox-ebook-guide-computer.pdf