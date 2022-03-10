Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Screws for monitor arm

#295172 10-Mar-2022 09:16
Wife is now WFH and been given 2x monitors and a monitor arm, but no mounting screws. I don't have anything remotely close to what's needed in my supplies.

 

Can anyone tell me the type/size we need ?

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2884127 10-Mar-2022 09:17
Looking online would I be correct in thinking M4 should work ?




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2884131 10-Mar-2022 09:34
I use M4 10mm screws, about $6 for a 10 pack from Mitre10 or Bunnings.

  #2884134 10-Mar-2022 09:39
I would be surprised if they are not metric assuming its VESA.  The key will be either plastic spacers or bolts of the exact length otherwise they will not work.  Whats the hole pattern distance?  

 

 

 



  #2884160 10-Mar-2022 10:06
THanks guys, wife picking some up now.




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

