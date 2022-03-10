Wife is now WFH and been given 2x monitors and a monitor arm, but no mounting screws. I don't have anything remotely close to what's needed in my supplies.
Can anyone tell me the type/size we need ?
Looking online would I be correct in thinking M4 should work ?
I would be surprised if they are not metric assuming its VESA. The key will be either plastic spacers or bolts of the exact length otherwise they will not work. Whats the hole pattern distance?
THanks guys, wife picking some up now.