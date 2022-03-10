My primary desktop is an AMD Ryzen 3 2200 and it serves me fine.

However when I try to do Zoom and turn on a virtual background or blur the background, Zoom says my machine is not supported.

I am guessing it's because of these documented restrictions

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/360043484511

The main one being

Video without a green screen

Zoom desktop client, version 4.6.4 or higher

or higher Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit) Non-Intel processors 8 cores or higher with 3.0GHz or higher; OR 12 cores or higher AMD - Ryzen 5/7/9 or higher



I guess I need to upgrade to a Ryzen 5 or better which is annoying. Teams has no issues with blurred backgrounds or virtual background on a the Ryzen 2 I have and Chromacam also works but I have pay for this and I don't want to.

Is this the reason? Just wondering if others have lesser spec'ed Ryzen boxes and are encoutering this issue? I have tried both 1080p and 720p cameras and neither work.

It seems like a particularly onerous requirement.