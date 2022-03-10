My primary desktop is an AMD Ryzen 3 2200 and it serves me fine.

 

 

 

However when I try to do Zoom and turn on a virtual background or blur the background, Zoom says my machine is not supported.

 

I am guessing it's because of these documented restrictions

 

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/360043484511

 

 

 

The main one being

 

 

 

Video without a green screen

 

  • Zoom desktop client, version 4.6.4 or higher
  • Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)

     

    •  

      •  
    • Non-Intel processors

       

      • 8 cores or higher with 3.0GHz or higher; OR
      • 12 cores or higher
    • AMD - Ryzen 5/7/9 or higher

I guess I need to upgrade to a Ryzen 5 or better which is annoying. Teams has no issues with blurred backgrounds or virtual background on a the Ryzen 2 I have and Chromacam also works but I have pay for this and I don't want to.

 

Is this the reason? Just wondering if others have lesser spec'ed Ryzen boxes and are encoutering this issue? I have tried both 1080p and 720p cameras and neither work.

 

It seems like a particularly onerous requirement.