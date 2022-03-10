My primary desktop is an AMD Ryzen 3 2200 and it serves me fine.
However when I try to do Zoom and turn on a virtual background or blur the background, Zoom says my machine is not supported.
I am guessing it's because of these documented restrictions
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/360043484511
The main one being
Video without a green screen
- Zoom desktop client, version 4.6.4 or higher
- Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)
- Non-Intel processors
- 8 cores or higher with 3.0GHz or higher; OR
- 12 cores or higher
- AMD - Ryzen 5/7/9 or higher
I guess I need to upgrade to a Ryzen 5 or better which is annoying. Teams has no issues with blurred backgrounds or virtual background on a the Ryzen 2 I have and Chromacam also works but I have pay for this and I don't want to.
Is this the reason? Just wondering if others have lesser spec'ed Ryzen boxes and are encoutering this issue? I have tried both 1080p and 720p cameras and neither work.
It seems like a particularly onerous requirement.