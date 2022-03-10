I present a few webinars (and am fully supportive of our new and better ways of working which means people can fiddle with their phones while pretending to listen from the comfort of their own homes/offices. Rather than fiddle with their phones while pretending to listen at a cr*ppy conference centre).

I've got one coming up that I've been told will be recorded while I present, so it can be rolled out again a couple more times. The original intention was just to use the "record" function on Zoom/Teams/whatever and leave it at that.

The webinar will involve screen sharing/on screen demonstrations (not slides).

I am, however, a geek. "Aha," says I, "what if, instead of recording the first webinar live and then replaying it, I record the whole thing in advance, and then I can just hit play!?"

This serves the multiple purposes of (a) being needlessly complex; (b) facilitating procrastination about preparing the actual presentation by instead fiddling around with something new; and (c) being able to edit out any tongue tangulations, technical mishaps and/or embarassing notification pop ups during the presentation.

I therefore find myself in need of screen recording software and basic video editing software (which might be the same bit of software). Basically MVP is the ability to demonstrate something on screen while recording my insightful insights, then crop out bad bits/string together good bits into a hopefully coherent overall presentation. Bonus features would be the de rigeur Youtube approach of sticking my smiling visage in the corner, and potentially highlighting or zooming in on parts of the screen.

I've seen the built-in Win 10 Xbox/Game Bar screen recording software which will - I think - record video but then needs something else to edit and string together.

Any other suggestions or recommendations? This is likely to be a limited use product, so although I don't mind paying, I don't want to spend heaps on a full licence or 12 month subscription for something. Either a modest/one month fee or FOSS would be ideal.