Currently I use Google Photos, and have paid for the 100GB option, and it works well for us.

However, I wonder if there should be another back up option, in case Google Photos for some reason fails (in 5+ years of using it, I've not had any issues, touch wood).

What are you guys doing, just using Google Photos or are you also making another backup somewhere too? If so, what cloud storage option is that, and does it work across multiple devices?