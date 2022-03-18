Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingIs BitNinja legit?
colinuu

237 posts

Master Geek


#295287 18-Mar-2022 20:25
A business contact of mine sometimes gets a bounced mail notification. It goes like:


Your IP (185.30.xxx.xxx) is on the BitNinja server security greylist. This means that we experienced malicious attacks coming from your IP and placed it on our greylist due to security reasons. If you have taken the necessary steps to eliminate its source, you can delist this IP on  ... ...


He is my only contact who encounters this, likewise I am his only addressee that he get this response from. Is it legit? A google search says yes it is. How would his IP get on their greylist?  Will following their link to delist be safe, and effective? My mail is hosted by Crazy Domains, if that is significant.


Thanks, Colin

irpegg
109 posts

Master Geek


  #2888574 18-Mar-2022 21:55
It's a legit company (great product btw).  This is just their way of drumming up business to let you know your IP has been compromised, as they offer a security solution.

colinuu

237 posts

Master Geek


  #2888592 19-Mar-2022 00:04
Ok, thanks for the reply.

1101
3030 posts

Uber Geek


  #2889381 21-Mar-2022 09:03
1) do you actually have a static IP ?
if not , then the previous people who were assigned that IP may have had comprised & PC's used by hackers/spammers .

 

 

 

So, is it greylisting your IP (as done by some spam filter services )

 

or, has your IP ACTUALLY been used for malicious attacks. If so, it would be Blacklisted , not greylisted
Google IP Blacklist check, & see if your IP is in any blacklists

 

Go through their desisting process anyway . Dont pay any $ or sign up for any services
But do a Blacklist lookup first




1101
3030 posts

Uber Geek


  #2889391 21-Mar-2022 09:08
or, it could be a phishing attempt , and not actually sent by BitNinga .

 

ie the email was actually sent by hackers/spammers & made to look legit .
Be carefull with any links in that email

BlakJak
937 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2889741 21-Mar-2022 21:17
How does an IP address get linked to an email address? How do they know to email your client?




colinuu

237 posts

Master Geek


  #2889767 21-Mar-2022 22:31
The IP address referred to is that of my contacts' outgoing email server. A check with AbuseIPDB.com identifies it as belonging to an ISP in Netherlands my.com. 

 

AbuseIPDB says "This IP address has been reported a total of 45 times from 27 distinct sources. 185.30.177.242 was first reported on November 27th 2020, and the most recent report was 1 day ago."

 

So I gather that my incoming mail server at Crazy Domains bounced the mail because the IP was found on BitNinja grey list. Seems like my.com might not be a great mail service provider.

