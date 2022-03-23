duckDecoy:

I have a laptop that has been having overheating issues when playing some games. I've paid nearly $500 having some of the cooling stuf fixed but its made basically no difference, so I am starting to worry about throwing more money at it.

Both my son and I use this laptop for games, he plays Fortnite and minecraft, I play TF2, but he's 10 so will likely get into more and more games soon.

Given how irritated I am when my game overheats the laptop (it starts stuttering and makes it hard to play) and how likely it is my laptop wont cope with his upcoming gaming needs I think we should look at getting a new computer rather than spending even more money figuring out the laptop's problems.

Can someone point me to some gaming PCs that would fit the bill for being good for gaming and future proofed enough to handle his future likely gaming needs. As games get better I know things might need to be replaced on it, which would be fine, but I don't want to be doing that too quickly or often. I guess I am looking for that sweet spot between price and future proofing. He's probably going to get into other shoot em up games, and maybe those first person adventure games I see advertised that seem to have amazingly realistic graphics.

We'll also need a monitor, I have an oldish dell one but its not very good and definitely should be bigger. People seem to be saying get a good refresh rate, but I don't know if this is a real thing or just an icing on the cake thing.

Does anybody have any advice or links to contenders? I would only use PBTech as a last contender if it was a smoking hot deal, I have been burned by them in the past trying their hardest to screw me out of refunding for a clearly faulty product so i'd rather they don't see my cash.

I need both a PC and a monitor, I have a keyboard and decent mouse already that will suffice (he can spend his own money if he wants fancy led flashing keyboard/mouse)

On a thread from long ago someone suggested building the PC rather than buying it premade. If that is a good option too then I am open to it, although i've never built anything like this in the past (I have no idea how easy/hard it is to put a PC together, but would be prepared to give it a go if it's possible for beginners).

Thanks in advance