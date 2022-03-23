Has anyone brought via https://www.kogan.com/nz/ before?
Stuff seems cheaper which makes me question it.
Quite a few people on Geekzone use them. I haven't.
They are a MVNO on Vodafone, if the areas you frequent have good Vodafone coverage, life will be good. Unsure if they have VoWIFI though.
Kogan uses the Voda network & best value for mobile data. I purchase the 15gb/m deal a wee while back and no regrets. Just keep in mind you can't "txt to respond" to 4 digits numbers from Dr's/pharmacy/promo's etc...Will def stick with Kogan when my current 12m deal expires.
Kogan is kind of Australias answer to Amazon, just err.. shitter.. Not dodgy by any means, but their customer service can be lacking.
Thanks for the replies... what delivery like in COVID times? does stuff come from Australia?
shrub: also if you need to return then it's on you to pay for shipping.
That said, we’ve bought a decent amount of stuff from them and with a handful of returns through both Kogan and Dick Smith (same company, for the sake of the OP), I’ve never once been required to return a faulty item.
Crazy situation of an airfryer we purchased but thought was garbage - my wife talked them into a refund, but also was told to ‘dispose’ of the product (which had been used once). While it made a useful donation to a local charity shop, it’s not a particularly environmentally friendly approach.
In relation to dealing with quality issues, they seem to sometimes take the approach of refusing to accept a refund or replacement initially, but perseverance in my case has always paid off and they give in. Not great at all, and a waste of time, but the final outcome’s always been ok. (Their own branded or cheaper products can be somewhat AliExpressish, so quality can be an issue!)
Note, I think the OP’s query relates to purchases from the shop, not the mobile provider side, going by the link and the placement of this thread in computing…
Bought a few bits from them, get what you pay for mainly :)
I've bought (that I can recall):
* Metal detector - still going
* Torch - still going
* "Smart" watch - extremely basic thing, software for it (Android) was hopeless and kept crashing out, sent back and got credit.
* Microphone with pop shield and arm - not fantastic build quality, but is still working.
A lot of cheaper stuff just appears to be Aliexpress stuff with a Kogan label put on it.
Mightyape are now owned by Kogan, so a lot of their "Ape" stuff is pretty much along the same lines.
I've purchased a couple of things through DSE since Kogan took over the brand and haven't had an issue. One was a brand name deep fryer. Killed that, but the same would have happened if I'd paid significantly more in a retail store for the same thing. The other was a dehydrator. Those things typically are made of brittle plastic, but it survived being shipped from Australia and still works fine.
I also use Kogan Mobile. No issues there.
Lias:
Kogan is kind of Australias answer to Amazon, just err.. shitter.. Not dodgy by any means, but their customer service can be lacking.
I've never had to contact Kogan support (other than their mobile team, just to confirm I could have voicemail switched off). Amazon (US at least) support isn't what it used to be so I'm much less inclined to buy from there now too. Previously you could e-mail, now it's all live chat which I hate.
I'd buy from Kogan/DSE again if they're offering the best deal.
Ive bought numerous things from them. Shipping can be a little slow but nothing too bad. 1-2 weeks on average from memory. I had something break inside the warranty period and other than them never bothering to respond in a timely fashion it was replaced eventually.
They own MightyApe these days, for those unaware, so a lot more Kogan-branded products have become available through them if you prefer to deal with an on-shore business.
Got many things from there, also www.dse.co.nz (same store basically).
Make sure to use the free shipping code. I got a coffee milk frother from them a couple months ago, never arrived five weeks later so they sent me another one and received it.
as others has said. just a dicksmith rebranded kinda...
My wife and kids all have kogan mobile. Super cheap. bought the year packages for them over xmas, 4gb a month for a year was $120. xmas they had 50% off. way to good to pass up.
They haven't had any issues with it. We're in Auckland.