Kogan - any feedback?
kiwis

#295369 23-Mar-2022 22:53
Has anyone brought via https://www.kogan.com/nz/ before? 

 

Stuff seems cheaper which makes me question it.

 

 

 1 | 2
cokemaster
  #2891056 23-Mar-2022 22:55
Quite a few people on Geekzone use them. I haven't.

 

They are a MVNO on Vodafone, if the areas you frequent have good Vodafone coverage, life will be good. Unsure if they have VoWIFI though. 




MrBBEye
  #2891057 23-Mar-2022 23:03
Kogan uses the Voda network & best value for mobile data. I purchase the 15gb/m deal a wee while back and no regrets. Just keep in mind you can't "txt to respond" to 4 digits numbers from Dr's/pharmacy/promo's etc...Will def stick with Kogan when my current 12m deal expires.

Lias
  #2891060 23-Mar-2022 23:17
Kogan is kind of Australias answer to Amazon, just err.. shitter.. Not dodgy by any means, but their customer service can be lacking. 




kiwis

  #2891064 23-Mar-2022 23:25
Thanks for the replies... what delivery like in COVID times? does stuff come from Australia?

 

 

shrub
  #2891066 23-Mar-2022 23:45
used them a few times for cheap office monitors and kitchen things. 3 days-3 weeks for delivery. No support for slow or lost. I'm talking 0 confidence on them doing right for the customer also if you need to return then it's on you to pay for shipping.
Use a credit card that you can charge back on as a last resort.

MaxineN
  #2891073 24-Mar-2022 05:33
cokemaster:

Quite a few people on Geekzone use them. I haven't.


They are a MVNO on Vodafone, if the areas you frequent have good Vodafone coverage, life will be good. Unsure if they have VoWIFI though. 



They have the same feature set as VFNZ so VoWiFi is a go.

As for the store itself. I've made exactly 1 ticket and after some feet digging I got a refund on something that set me back me an arm and a leg

Ymmv




jonathan18
  #2891076 24-Mar-2022 06:15
shrub: also if you need to return then it's on you to pay for shipping.

 

That said, we’ve bought a decent amount of stuff from them and with a handful of returns through both Kogan and Dick Smith (same company, for the sake of the OP), I’ve never once been required to return a faulty item.

 

Crazy situation of an airfryer we purchased but thought was garbage - my wife talked them into a refund, but also was told to ‘dispose’ of the product (which had been used once). While it made a useful donation to a local charity shop, it’s not a particularly environmentally friendly approach.

 

In relation to dealing with quality issues, they seem to sometimes take the approach of refusing to accept a refund or replacement initially, but  perseverance in my case has always paid off and they give in. Not great at all, and a waste of time, but the final outcome’s always been ok. (Their own branded or cheaper products can be somewhat AliExpressish, so quality can be an issue!)



jonathan18
  #2891077 24-Mar-2022 06:17
Note, I think the OP’s query relates to purchases from the shop, not the mobile provider side, going by the link and the placement of this thread in computing…

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2891086 24-Mar-2022 07:51
Bought a few bits from them, get what you pay for mainly :) 

 

I've bought (that I can recall):

 

* Metal detector - still going

 

* Torch - still going

 

* "Smart" watch - extremely basic thing, software for it (Android) was hopeless and kept crashing out, sent back and got credit.

 

* Microphone with pop shield and arm - not fantastic build quality, but is still working.

 

 

 

A lot of cheaper stuff just appears to be Aliexpress stuff with a Kogan label put on it.

 

Mightyape are now owned by Kogan, so a lot of their "Ape" stuff is pretty much along the same lines.

 

 




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2891089 24-Mar-2022 08:00
I've purchased a couple of things through DSE since Kogan took over the brand and haven't had an issue. One was a brand name deep fryer. Killed that, but the same would have happened if I'd paid significantly more in a retail store for the same thing. The other was a dehydrator. Those things typically are made of brittle plastic, but it survived being shipped from Australia and still works fine.

 

I also use Kogan Mobile. No issues there.

 

Lias:

 

Kogan is kind of Australias answer to Amazon, just err.. shitter.. Not dodgy by any means, but their customer service can be lacking. 

 

 

I've never had to contact Kogan support (other than their mobile team, just to confirm I could have voicemail switched off). Amazon (US at least) support isn't what it used to be so I'm much less inclined to buy from there now too. Previously you could e-mail, now it's all live chat which I hate.

 

I'd buy from Kogan/DSE again if they're offering the best deal.

askelon
  #2891096 24-Mar-2022 08:30
Ive bought numerous things from them.  Shipping can be a little slow but nothing too bad.  1-2 weeks on average from memory.  I had something break inside the warranty period and other than them never bothering to respond in a timely fashion it was replaced eventually. 

Inphinity
  #2891156 24-Mar-2022 09:09
They own MightyApe these days, for those unaware, so a lot more Kogan-branded products have become available through them if you prefer to deal with an on-shore business.

dacraka
  #2891179 24-Mar-2022 09:59
Got many things from there, also www.dse.co.nz (same store basically).

 

Make sure to use the free shipping code. I got a coffee milk frother from them a couple months ago, never arrived five weeks later so they sent me another one and received it.

reven
  #2891268 24-Mar-2022 11:08
as others has said.  just a dicksmith rebranded kinda...  

 

My wife and kids all have kogan mobile.   Super cheap.   bought the year packages for them over xmas, 4gb a month for a year was $120.   xmas they had 50% off.  way to good to pass up.

 

They haven't had any issues with it.  We're in Auckland.

fearandloathing
  #2891284 24-Mar-2022 11:27
Slow shipping is a Australia thing, IMHO. It’s not unique to Kogan.

