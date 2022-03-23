shrub: also if you need to return then it's on you to pay for shipping.

That said, we’ve bought a decent amount of stuff from them and with a handful of returns through both Kogan and Dick Smith (same company, for the sake of the OP), I’ve never once been required to return a faulty item.

Crazy situation of an airfryer we purchased but thought was garbage - my wife talked them into a refund, but also was told to ‘dispose’ of the product (which had been used once). While it made a useful donation to a local charity shop, it’s not a particularly environmentally friendly approach.

In relation to dealing with quality issues, they seem to sometimes take the approach of refusing to accept a refund or replacement initially, but perseverance in my case has always paid off and they give in. Not great at all, and a waste of time, but the final outcome’s always been ok. (Their own branded or cheaper products can be somewhat AliExpressish, so quality can be an issue!)