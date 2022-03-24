Hi there,

Just wondering if i could get some recommendations on a 34” ultrawide monitor please? The usage is for both working from home and gaming.

Budget is around $700.

There appears to be a few that regularly go on sale at this price range with similar specs.

E.g. 144hz or 165hz VA panels.

Also they have varying curvature levels ranging from 1000R, 1500R and 1800R. Is there much difference? Which curvature is recommended for this size screen?

There’s also some Titan Army branded ones but haven’t been able to find much reviews on.

I've 'shortlisted' down to these 5 - Are any of these good? or alternatives?

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx3418-2kpc-34-144hz-ultrawide-curved-gaming-monitor

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/acer-xz342cup-34-curved-219-3440-x-1440-1ms-144hz-gaming-monitor

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONAOC83403/AOC-CU34G3S-34-1000R-Curved-Ultrawide-Gaming-Monit

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMIX34140/Xiaomi-Mi-34-UltraWide-Monitor-Curved-3440x1440-14

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-34-curved-gaming-monitor-s3422dwg/apd/210-azhu/monitors-monitor-accessories



Thanks in advance