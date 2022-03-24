Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
34" monitor recommendation
#295387 24-Mar-2022 22:50
Hi there,

 

Just wondering if i could get some recommendations on a 34” ultrawide monitor please? The usage is for both working from home and gaming.
Budget is around $700.

 

There appears to be a few that regularly go on sale at this price range with similar specs.
E.g. 144hz or 165hz VA panels.

 

Also they have varying curvature levels ranging from 1000R, 1500R and 1800R. Is there much difference? Which curvature is recommended for this size screen?

 

There’s also some Titan Army branded ones but haven’t been able to find much reviews on.

 

I've 'shortlisted' down to these 5 - Are any of these good? or alternatives?

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx3418-2kpc-34-144hz-ultrawide-curved-gaming-monitor

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/acer-xz342cup-34-curved-219-3440-x-1440-1ms-144hz-gaming-monitor

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONAOC83403/AOC-CU34G3S-34-1000R-Curved-Ultrawide-Gaming-Monit

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMIX34140/Xiaomi-Mi-34-UltraWide-Monitor-Curved-3440x1440-14

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-34-curved-gaming-monitor-s3422dwg/apd/210-azhu/monitors-monitor-accessories

 


Thanks in advance

  #2891771 24-Mar-2022 23:20
I've got a slightly older Titan Army curved 34" that I purchased second hand from @gehenna, bloody good monitor, no complaints at all from me and afaik he only sold it as he upgraded to a 49".




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

  #2891772 24-Mar-2022 23:24
Both myself and @michaelmurfy have the Xiaomi monitor and it is really good.




