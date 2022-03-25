I'm after a Pi 4 4gb to run Home Assistant, Pi Hole, and anything else I think might be useful at home. I see PBTech says they usually arrive in the warehouse at the start of the month. Does anyone know if I order one now am I likely to actually get one? Or is there a better source?

I might settle for a Pi 3+ if I had to, they're a bit cheaper, but I'd rather go straight to v4 since it's the latest, apparently a lot faster, and not that much more expensive. Pi Hole runs fine on the Pi 2, but Home Assistant recommends Pi 3 or faster.