Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingRaspberry Pi 4 availability / suggested accessories like case / fan
timmmay

18234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#295395 25-Mar-2022 19:22
Send private message quote this post

I'm after a Pi 4 4gb to run Home Assistant, Pi Hole, and anything else I think might be useful at home. I see PBTech says they usually arrive in the warehouse at the start of the month. Does anyone know if I order one now am I likely to actually get one? Or is there a better source?

 

I might settle for a Pi 3+ if I had to, they're a bit cheaper, but I'd rather go straight to v4 since it's the latest, apparently a lot faster, and not that much more expensive. Pi Hole runs fine on the Pi 2, but Home Assistant recommends Pi 3 or faster.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
MuzaNZ
23 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2892235 25-Mar-2022 19:36
Send private message quote this post

Jaycar also seem to have a few locked away behind the counter if you visit in person

 

 

MarkM536
115 posts

Master Geek


  #2892236 25-Mar-2022 19:45
quote this post

In December last year (2021) I ordered a Pi 4 4GB from Core Electronics in AU.

 

I cannot remember the exact price, but I remember that if I had chosen standard shipping it would have been cheaper than PB-tech (factoring NZD).

 

 

 

Core Electronics AU have them for $84AUD at the moment.

 

https://core-electronics.com.au/raspberry-pi-4-model-b-4gb.html

 

When I paid through them, I got no AU gst.

richms
24817 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2892241 25-Mar-2022 20:28
Send private message quote this post

tried mindkits?




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


timmmay

18234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2892247 25-Mar-2022 21:53
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all. Mindkits is 1-2 days, Core has stock and price is a fraction less. I'll order from whichever has the accessories I need.

 

Any suggestions on case / fan? I'm unlikely to drive it hard with Pi Hole or Home Assistant, and it will be in a wardrobe top cupboard I use for this stuff, so ideally a fan that only comes on when required.

Handle9
7451 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892260 26-Mar-2022 00:12
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Thanks all. Mindkits is 1-2 days, Core has stock and price is a fraction less. I'll order from whichever has the accessories I need.

 

Any suggestions on case / fan? I'm unlikely to drive it hard with Pi Hole or Home Assistant, and it will be in a wardrobe top cupboard I use for this stuff, so ideally a fan that only comes on when required.

 

 

 

 

You don't need a fan. My 3+ runs sweet as nut with HA and Pi Hole and passive cooling. If it gets hot you could always add a fan later but you won't need to.

 

The official cases are nice.

Create new topic





News »

Chorus Prepares to Switch off First Copper Cabinets
Posted 14-Mar-2022 12:14

AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland
Posted 17-Feb-2022 17:52

NCSC Joins International Breach Notification Service
Posted 17-Feb-2022 14:28

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 