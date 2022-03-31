Pulled out the old Sony PS3 (slim) recently, played around with a CFW mod, and found that the temps were quite high.

Looking at the casing, saw there was a lot of dust etc trapped there, so decided to grab the screwdriver and take the thing apart (thanks iFix).

Found 12 years worth of dust etc built up inside.

Cleaned out all the dust, gave fan a wipe down, put it back together, and now temps are 10-15 less than what they were before, and the unit is a lot quieter overall.

So, moral of the story is, if you see some dust building up somewhere on your console/PC, sort it now :D You may be surprised at the difference it makes ;)

And no, I didn't touch the CPU etc, wasn't feeling that brave to look at it at that level for now ;)

This thing just keeps going (touch wood) - every other console in the house has had parts replaced etc but not the PS3.