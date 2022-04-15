Hello,
When i import reports into excel, i have to create the break lines (to separate the data) each and every time. Is there a way of making these break lines persistent?
Any help much appreciated.
Maybe you need to get @Peppery & @kiwifidget involved again?
Using the dialog box you captured in the screenshot, I believe you can't make "the break lines persistent"
Maybe a different approach would be to record this little macro
