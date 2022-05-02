Awesome, I was hoping like heck it WAS a display port! But didn't want to buy a cable and find out it wasn’t!

It's located on the back of an all-in-one pc used as a primary school library book sign in/out pc and looks like somebody poked a pencil hard on the screen, which is now buggered.

The old monitor I plan to hook up to it for the time being has a male vga cable on it so I'll be buying a male vga to display port cable.

Thank you all for the excellent input.

I reckon this will do:

