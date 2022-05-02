The one above the Ethernet.
Thanks!
Its a DisplayPort https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DisplayPort
Geoff E
Hi, its a Display port.
Cyril
As above, its Display port,
You can just see the end of the logo above the port ( behind the cable)
DisplayPort.
😃
All incorrect! It‘s a dirty standard DisplayPort ;-)
Awesome, I was hoping like heck it WAS a display port! But didn't want to buy a cable and find out it wasn’t!
It's located on the back of an all-in-one pc used as a primary school library book sign in/out pc and looks like somebody poked a pencil hard on the screen, which is now buggered.
The old monitor I plan to hook up to it for the time being has a male vga cable on it so I'll be buying a male vga to display port cable.
Thank you all for the excellent input.
I reckon this will do:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/monitor/listing/3575537356?bof=VAtSVVZ3
wellygary:
Note the '++' to the left of the logo, written as 'DP++'. This indicates that the port can output HDMI/DVI signals, allowing the use of a passive adapter to convert to those cables (although it still needs a level shifter to get from 3.3 to 5V, apparently).
Any DP or DP++ to VGA adapter will need to be active, which is moderately costly.
Hmmm. The monitor (not the pc) also has a dvi port I'm just not sure what kind. I might have to pop in and take a photo of it. I can check the DP label on the pc at the same time.
Am I reading Google right? It looks like a dvi-i female port will take dvi-i or dvi-d?
So a cable with DisplayPort on one end and a dvi on the other will also work?
I thin it might be a dvi-i port but I'll go look.
DP ports on monitors are generally business grade ones, not consumer. So if its a bog standard "basic" monitor, it prob wont have DP.
I'd just grab an old video card and throw that into the box so it then has VGA and/or DVI which most monitors from last 20 years are happy with :)
The DP is on an all-in-one pc.
The monitor has a female vga port and some flavour of female dvi, I think dvi-i but I need to check. The monitor in particular is pretty old. I have a male to male vga cable with it.
I'm trying to convince the school to upgrade to a cloud based system (free upgrade from their provider but the mandatory staff training costs a few hundred) so any laptop can be the 'library computer'. I just want to keep a screen going on this all-in-one one long enough to get through the hoped-for transition.
Yep, a DP to DVI adaptor or cable will work.
If you've got a DVI cable hanging around (they're everywhere) then this is your best bet: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPUNI2001/Dynamix-C-DP-DVIDF-DisplayPort-to-DVI-D-Cable-Adap
If not, then something like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT690231/StarTech-DP2DVI2MM6-18m-6ft-DisplayPort-to-DVI-Cab