What port is this?
JayADee

#295888 2-May-2022 15:45
The one above the Ethernet.

 

Thanks!

 

blackjack17
  #2909400 2-May-2022 15:46
Display port

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DisplayPort 

 

 




geocom
  #2909401 2-May-2022 15:47
Its a DisplayPort https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DisplayPort




Geoff E

cyril7
  #2909402 2-May-2022 15:47
Hi, its a Display port.

 

Cyril



dm2000
  #2909403 2-May-2022 15:48
DisplayPort

wellygary
  #2909405 2-May-2022 16:04
As above, its Display port,

 

You can just see the end of the logo above the port ( behind the cable) 

 

freitasm
  #2909406 2-May-2022 16:05
DisplayPort.

 

😃




Oblivian
  #2909416 2-May-2022 16:27
The 'not hdmi one'

As people seem to ask for. (Or try force HDMI cables into anyway. Or vice versa)

Fun fact. Can go DP to hdmi monitor, but not HDMI to dp without a pricey active converter.

DP out smart. knows how to deal with signalling changes. But hdmi being of the the older pay us licencing fee for certification type. Doesn't.



Tinkerisk
  #2909418 2-May-2022 16:32
All incorrect! It‘s a dirty standard DisplayPort ;-)




JayADee

  #2909420 2-May-2022 16:38
Awesome, I was hoping like heck it WAS a display port! But didn't want to buy a cable and find out it wasn’t!

 

It's located on the back of an all-in-one pc used as a primary school library book sign in/out pc and looks like somebody poked a pencil hard on the screen, which is now buggered.

 

The old monitor I plan to hook up to it for the time being has a male vga cable on it so I'll be buying a male vga to display port cable.

 

Thank you all for the excellent input.

 

 

 

I reckon this will do:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/monitor/listing/3575537356?bof=VAtSVVZ3

Oblivian
  #2909424 2-May-2022 16:44
Bar the loss of touch screen the AIO will have and was probably why it was stabbed.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2909448 2-May-2022 17:52
wellygary:

 

As above, its Display port,

 

You can just see the end of the logo above the port ( behind the cable) 

 

 

 

Note the '++' to the left of the logo, written as 'DP++'. This indicates that the port can output HDMI/DVI signals, allowing the use of a passive adapter to convert to those cables (although it still needs a level shifter to get from 3.3 to 5V, apparently).

 

Any DP or DP++ to VGA adapter will need to be active, which is moderately costly.

JayADee

  #2909491 2-May-2022 20:07
Hmmm. The monitor (not the pc) also has a dvi port I'm just not sure what kind. I might have to pop in and take a photo of it. I can check the DP label on the pc at the same time.

 

 

 

Am I reading Google right? It looks like a dvi-i female port will take dvi-i or dvi-d?

 

So a cable with DisplayPort on one end and a dvi on the other will also work?

 

I thin it might be a dvi-i port but I'll go look.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2909494 2-May-2022 20:26
DP ports on monitors are generally business grade ones, not consumer. So if its a bog standard "basic" monitor, it prob wont have DP.

 

I'd just grab an old video card and throw that into the box so it then has VGA and/or DVI which most monitors from last 20 years are happy with :)




JayADee

  #2909506 2-May-2022 21:06
The DP is on an all-in-one pc.
The monitor has a female vga port and some flavour of female dvi, I think dvi-i but I need to check. The monitor in particular is pretty old. I have a male to male vga cable with it.

 

I'm trying to convince the school to upgrade to a cloud based system (free upgrade from their provider but the mandatory staff training costs a few hundred) so any laptop can be the 'library computer'. I just want to keep a screen going on this all-in-one one long enough to get through the hoped-for transition.

 

 

trig42
  #2909575 3-May-2022 10:03
Yep, a DP to DVI adaptor or cable will work.

 

If you've got a DVI cable hanging around (they're everywhere) then this is your best bet: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPUNI2001/Dynamix-C-DP-DVIDF-DisplayPort-to-DVI-D-Cable-Adap

 

If not, then something like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABSTT690231/StarTech-DP2DVI2MM6-18m-6ft-DisplayPort-to-DVI-Cab

 

 

