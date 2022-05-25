The approach depends on how the files will be generated, used or stored.

For personal files stored offsite, I typically archive files in 7z format and password protect. The password is the weakest link, but the information isn't that confidential.

For files generated and stored online from Websites, which may include the personal information of others, it's more complicated. In that case I use a one-time key with AES encryption, and encrypt the AES key using a RSA public key so it can only be decoded offline by someone with the private key.

For passwords I use KeePassXC, which takes care of the encryption for me. The password manager is more to manage unique passwords rather than security.