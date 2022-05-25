Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing Encrypting a text file
SunTiger

21 posts

Geek


#296149 25-May-2022 12:23
So what is everyone's method for encrypting a text file containing confidential information such as passwords? It's fairly straightforward to password protect a text file, but how does everyone encrypt their text files?

lurker
771 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918322 25-May-2022 12:24
I've always used Steganos Locknote

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74246 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918325 25-May-2022 12:30
If you have Onedrive, use the Personal Vault. Otherwise, I'd look at GnuPGP.




SirHumphreyAppleby
1994 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918328 25-May-2022 12:44
The approach depends on how the files will be generated, used or stored.

 

For personal files stored offsite, I typically archive files in 7z format and password protect. The password is the weakest link, but the information isn't that confidential.

 

For files generated and stored online from Websites, which may include the personal information of others, it's more complicated. In that case I use a one-time key with AES encryption, and encrypt the AES key using a RSA public key so it can only be decoded offline by someone with the private key.

 

For passwords I use KeePassXC, which takes care of the encryption for me. The password manager is more to manage unique passwords rather than security.



shk292
2403 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2918331 25-May-2022 12:53
Word file with a strong password used for nothing else

robjg63
3514 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918437 25-May-2022 15:52
You could just zip it and put a password on the zipped file.




mentalinc
2471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2918518 25-May-2022 16:57
You should be using a password safe, not putting passwords in an encrypted text file.




1101
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2918694 26-May-2022 08:40
mentalinc:

 

You should be using a password safe, not putting passwords in an encrypted text file.

 

 

why ?

 

A pass protected Word file is good enough for most home users

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74246 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918695 26-May-2022 08:43
SunTiger:

 

So what is everyone's method for encrypting a text file containing confidential information such as passwords? It's fairly straightforward to password protect a text file, but how does everyone encrypt their text files?

 

 

Thinking about this again... Encrypting confidential information is a healthy habit. Encrypting passwords in a text file? The number of times you need to decrypt that file, and the fact the decrypted version resides on your computer's storage means that it can easily be stolen while in that state.

 

Use a password manager with a browser add-on. Much easier and faster user experience.




Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
879 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2918700 26-May-2022 08:52
freitasm:

 

SunTiger:

 

So what is everyone's method for encrypting a text file containing confidential information such as passwords? It's fairly straightforward to password protect a text file, but how does everyone encrypt their text files?

 

 

Thinking about this again... Encrypting confidential information is a healthy habit. Encrypting passwords in a text file? The number of times you need to decrypt that file, and the fact the decrypted version resides on your computer's storage means that it can easily be stolen while in that state.

 

Use a password manager with a browser add-on. Much easier and faster user experience.

 

 

^This.

 

This is what a password manager is for. I use Password Safe for local encrypted storage of passwords (as well as Lastpass for online automatic logins) - there are plenty of other options as well. These will probably have a field you can fill in useful information. 

 

Example below.

 




