So what is everyone's method for encrypting a text file containing confidential information such as passwords? It's fairly straightforward to password protect a text file, but how does everyone encrypt their text files?
I've always used Steganos Locknote
If you have Onedrive, use the Personal Vault. Otherwise, I'd look at GnuPGP.
The approach depends on how the files will be generated, used or stored.
For personal files stored offsite, I typically archive files in 7z format and password protect. The password is the weakest link, but the information isn't that confidential.
For files generated and stored online from Websites, which may include the personal information of others, it's more complicated. In that case I use a one-time key with AES encryption, and encrypt the AES key using a RSA public key so it can only be decoded offline by someone with the private key.
For passwords I use KeePassXC, which takes care of the encryption for me. The password manager is more to manage unique passwords rather than security.
You could just zip it and put a password on the zipped file.
You should be using a password safe, not putting passwords in an encrypted text file.
mentalinc:
You should be using a password safe, not putting passwords in an encrypted text file.
why ?
A pass protected Word file is good enough for most home users
SunTiger:
Thinking about this again... Encrypting confidential information is a healthy habit. Encrypting passwords in a text file? The number of times you need to decrypt that file, and the fact the decrypted version resides on your computer's storage means that it can easily be stolen while in that state.
Use a password manager with a browser add-on. Much easier and faster user experience.
freitasm:
SunTiger:
^This.
This is what a password manager is for. I use Password Safe for local encrypted storage of passwords (as well as Lastpass for online automatic logins) - there are plenty of other options as well. These will probably have a field you can fill in useful information.
Example below.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations