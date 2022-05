Hi, I am trying to put all my home tech (router, 8 port switch, 2x Pis and USB drive) into an old PC case. Mainly to keep it all tidy. But it all gets quite warm. So I was wondering how I could power the 4 case fans to turn on when the case ambient temp hits a certain threshold. There is no motherboard. And no PSU currently.

Anyone done anything similar or know where I could get a temperature switch?

Other approaches/suggestions welcome.