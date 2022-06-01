Hi



Am interested in your thoughts



I need a home desktop with duel HDMI for my monitors that can run Win 11, office and various other software for genealogy etc

Limited gaming



So I was looking to see if any new motherboards have duel HDMI out as I want to avoid a GPU and or USB - HDMI converter





Anyway - have come across Intel NUC's

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BPCINT92503/Intel-NUC11-Tiger-Canyon-Pro-Kit-i5-1135G7-Mini-PC



They seem to fit the bill esp the version that can hold twin m.2 memory.

Hard to tell if its standard m.2. but i assume the DDR4 is laptop sized as compared to my current desktop which is a ASUS TuF-b360-pro with 8400





Cheers





