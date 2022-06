I'm recovering some data from an old photography pc for a friend. Googling around most places quote $400-$600. This is expensive for a home user.



The drive is a 7200 Seagate 750 probably 2011 vintage. I don't see any immediate donor drives on TradeMe. The drive powers up and spins. It is not recognised in external sata enclosure. Maybe it's a simple board failure and swap required.



Any suggestions for reasonably priced data recovery in Auckland?