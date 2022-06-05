Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: New Graphics Card or nah (11 year old PC)
#296291 5-Jun-2022 14:36
Hi,

 

I'm pretty happy with my 11? year old desktop but I'm starting to find games that it doesn't meet min requirements for (they still seem to run at a pinch so far)

 

Is it sensible to put a new graphics card in for a desktop of this age? I played with userbench and it seems to think its not crazy (this graphics card seems like a good deal, $400 at computerlounge, but thoughts welcome)

 

 

 

 

I'm mostly wondering if there are any gotchas (I have a 650w PSU so I think thats fine, and it has a 6+2 pin according to the manual which should provide 8 pin power to this  card OK?)

 

cheers

 

 

  #2922995 5-Jun-2022 14:46
Your PCIe slot won't support the speeds that modern cards are capable of.  So you're effectively neutering the card you get.  Better off upgrading the motherboard and CPU at the same time.

  #2923002 5-Jun-2022 14:58
This site (https://pc-builds.com/bottleneck-calculator/) suggests that you're probably at your sweet spot as regards your GPU. Any upgrade from that would be bottlenecked by your CPU.

 

If you go for the 6600, you'll have a significant bottleneck (43.4%) caused by your CPU. As in you're wasting a lot of performance (and money). Any meaningful upgrade would require both parts of the equation to be upgraded.

 

 




  #2923003 5-Jun-2022 15:02
gehenna:

 

Your PCIe slot won't support the speeds that modern cards are capable of.  So you're effectively neutering the card you get.  Better off upgrading the motherboard and CPU at the same time.

 

 

 

 

Z77 + a Ivy Bridge CPU will do PCI-E 3.0 16x it won't be that much of a bottle neck!

 

 

 

But that 3570 is absolutely going to hold anything above a 1650 or a 6600XT behind.




