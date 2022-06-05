Hi,

I'm pretty happy with my 11? year old desktop but I'm starting to find games that it doesn't meet min requirements for (they still seem to run at a pinch so far)

Is it sensible to put a new graphics card in for a desktop of this age? I played with userbench and it seems to think its not crazy (this graphics card seems like a good deal, $400 at computerlounge, but thoughts welcome)

I'm mostly wondering if there are any gotchas (I have a 650w PSU so I think thats fine, and it has a 6+2 pin according to the manual which should provide 8 pin power to this card OK?)

cheers