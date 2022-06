Would anyone happen to know if there's an easy, cheap way to have a PC box in one room and monitor / keyboard / mouse in another. The house is bit under-endowed in the heating department so it'd be nice to have the monitor etc where we have the heatpump.

I've read about using a firewire card in the box somehow but they cost a few bob. Maybe a long hdmi or display port cable ? but then what about the keyboard and mouse (the monitor doesn't have usb or anything).

Any thoughts ?