Hi.



Im unsure about all the differing M.2 hardware formats

PCIe, SATA, M key, M+B key , B Key

So, whats the easiest way to tell what I might have , what the Motherboard/Notebook supports , what a USB M.2 enclosure supports

Also, whats now the most common

Much of the manufacturers info is a bit vague , especially for USB readers/enclosures .