I really love the config of the old microserver, but it seems like my hardware are now finally end of life, just before upgrading the drives again to 12TB each.

Google just gave me dead ends and reasons to dump it, but that would be my last option.

I would like to install a PSU (external brick may work as well), Motherboard, CPU and minimum 32 GB (possibly 64gb or 128gb) ideally ecc and it must be able to support the HP drive cable bus. As it is used as a Nas (xigmanas on USB stick with zfs on hard drives), a 1gbps Lan as a minimum is also required.

Motherboard/CPU can be soldered, and CPU should be low power because of the thermals.

Has anyone managed to do an upgrade like this before?