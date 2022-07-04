Hi Team
Troubleshooting an issue for a client, but I've not been able to resolve this so far. When you select a cell in Excel, the column and row headers for those cells turn white. e.g. if you select cell B2 (regardless of if there is anything in the cell), the B and the 2 turn white. SOmetimes cell walls dissappear. Cell content has never disappeared (in my testing at least). The only thing that corrects this temporarily is a CTRL-SHIFT-WINKEY-B. Things I've tried so far that have not helped:
- Checked for updates installed in the last fortnight - nothing that I can see. It's possible the user has been sitting on a pending reboot for a fortnight. When I saw the machine it had recently been rebooted.
- Installed Windows Updates (all up to date Win 10 Pro x64)
- Office 365 Apps for Enterprise said it was up to date
- Video driver (and BIOS at the same time) updated
- Disabling hardware acceleration in MS Office (in the registry I added DisableHardwareAcceleration under HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Office\16.0\Common\Graphics, as the tickbox in Options, Advanced was not present)
- Rebooted after each major step.
I'd welcome suggestions!