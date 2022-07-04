Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Excel column header turns white when cell selected
#298647 4-Jul-2022 11:01
Hi Team

 

Troubleshooting an issue for a client, but I've not been able to resolve this so far.  When you select a cell in Excel, the column and row headers for those cells turn white.  e.g. if you select cell B2 (regardless of if there is anything in the cell), the B and the 2 turn white.  SOmetimes cell walls dissappear.  Cell content has never disappeared (in my testing at least).  The only thing that corrects this temporarily is a CTRL-SHIFT-WINKEY-B.  Things I've tried so far that have not helped:

 

  • Checked for updates installed in the last fortnight - nothing that I can see.  It's possible the user has been sitting on a pending reboot for a fortnight.  When I saw the machine it had recently been rebooted.
  • Installed Windows Updates (all up to date Win 10 Pro x64)
  • Office 365 Apps for Enterprise said it was up to date
  • Video driver (and BIOS at the same time) updated
  • Disabling hardware acceleration in MS Office (in the registry I added DisableHardwareAcceleration under HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Office\16.0\Common\Graphics, as the tickbox in Options, Advanced was not present)
  • Rebooted after each major step.

I'd welcome suggestions!

 

 




trig42
  #2938067 4-Jul-2022 11:10
Graphics Drivers?

 

Remove and reinstall Office?

kiwiharry
  #2938153 4-Jul-2022 12:31
I'm having similar issue. When scrolling, the newly displayed cells are white/opaque. If I minimise window and restore window then cells display ok, well, until I scroll again that is.




