Hi,

I have been really happy with my Synology DS1621+.

I started out with 5*8TB disks (relocated from failed DroboNAS) and later added a 10TB disk.

I am using SHR-1, so the 10TB disk was treated like it was an 8TB, as expected.

Then one of the 8TBs failed so I replaced it with a 10TB.

How can I tell if the DS1621+ is using all the capacity of the two 10TB disks or is it treating them both as if they were 8TBs?

Total capacity (there is only 1 volume/pool) is 36.6TB.

The RAID calculator for 6*8TB shows 40TB available with 8TB spare.

For 4*8TB + 2*10TB it shows 42TB available with 10TB spare.

My 36.6TB falls short of both these numbers.

I've had a jolly good click around in Storage Manager but can't find anything that shows how much of the 10s have been allocated.