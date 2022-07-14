I've just moved house, moved my PC box myself to supposedly take care of it. I turned it on today and all appeared well and good. I got a greenscreen error after 5mins or so. Restarted it, turned on fine but this time my USB mouse and keyboard didn't work after 5 or so mins
I'm a long way from a PC store so taking it in is a drama.
I have a B450 Pro Wifi Board, the WIFI antenna ports are bent downwards and I forgot to unplug these so I thinking perhaps I've stuffed my motherboard?
otherwise, I'm wondering what the issue could be. If the motherboard was stuffed would this represent no output, I have AMD 3600X CPU so no inbuilt graphics.
If there a way of isolating this issue from home? I don't want to buy a new board if it's not that.
If I was to replace the motherboard, what's a good equivalent?? ideally from PB tech in CHCH