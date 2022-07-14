Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing PC Not working
kiwis

795 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298763 14-Jul-2022 10:49
I've just moved house, moved my PC box myself to supposedly take care of it. I turned it on today and all appeared well and good. I got a greenscreen error after 5mins or so. Restarted it, turned on fine but this time my USB mouse and keyboard didn't work after 5 or so mins

 

 

 

I'm a long way from a PC store so taking it in is a drama.

 

 

 

I have a B450 Pro Wifi Board, the WIFI antenna ports are bent downwards and I forgot to unplug these so I thinking perhaps I've stuffed my motherboard?

 

 

 

otherwise, I'm wondering what the issue could be. If the motherboard was stuffed would this represent no output, I have AMD 3600X CPU so no inbuilt graphics. 

 

 

 

If there a way of isolating this issue from home? I don't want to buy a new board if it's not that. 

 

 

 

If I was to replace the motherboard, what's a good equivalent?? ideally from PB tech in CHCH 

kiwis

795 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2941766 14-Jul-2022 10:56
Just one more thing, I opened my case. My RTX2060 has two fans only one spinning so could be a stuffed GPU.

Not sure how I can test or isolate that issue?

Linux
9019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941768 14-Jul-2022 11:00
Check out "  Greg Salazar ' channel on YouTube he has some really good videos on PC repairs

 

https://www.youtube.com/c/GregSalazar/videos

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11947 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2941770 14-Jul-2022 11:06
Strip out all unnecessary components etc, just the bare minimum and see what happens. If all good, then slowly start adding components back in one at a time... if error occurs again, bingo, you've found the cuplrit.

 

Not good with only single fan on GPU going though.... altho if you're not loading the video card with anything, it should be fine.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

