I purchased the NUC in 2017 with an INTEL SSD 600P (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDINT2100/Intel-SSD-600P-128GB-M2-2280-NVMe-PCIe-Gen-3-X-4-S). It has 1 notch and appears to be 22mm x Width and 80mm Length,

The NUC would not boot this weekend and I have established the most likely cause is the drive has failed (https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/support/articles/000023015/intel-nuc.html).

It is 2 months out of the 5 year warranty.

I need a replacement.

I wondered whether this would be OK (https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM971251/Samsung-970-EVO-Plus-250GB-M2-2280NVMe-SSD-RWMax-3?qr=product_option).