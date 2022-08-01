Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quiet PC mid tower case recommendation
timmmay

#298988 1-Aug-2022 15:21
I'm returning my Fractal Design R5 case to PBTech because it creates a lot of really annoying noise, mostly vibrations. It's sold as a quiet / silent case but it's not great. I've put a lot of pieces of rubber into it between the various rattling parts in the past year or so I've had it, but some parts riveted together near the drive cage vibrate, and the front door of the case vibrates as well. The computer sits on the floor near my desk, about 1.5 meters from me.

 

I'd like the Be Quiet! 802 case. PBTech say it will take two months to deliver, which wouldn't be a big problem except I probably have to return the current one to PBTech before then. MWave AU say they don't send cases to NZ as they end up damaged. I can get it from Amazon AU but they only have the version with the glass window. I find the silly LED lights on the RAM annoying.

 

Can anyone recommend a quiet case that I can get within a couple of weeks? I want a quiet box with no windows.

Yoban
  #2949256 1-Aug-2022 15:32
Possibly not that helpful - But i Have been looking for a similar case, but more compact (MATX sizing).

 

Was looking at the Fractal Define 7 compact of which your comments may change my direction.

Jase2985
  #2949258 1-Aug-2022 15:47
https://youtu.be/XsiffsT5li8?t=881

 

The cause your looking at. Gamers nexus seem to have the best testing methodology out there at the moment, with lots to compare to. solid side panel might be a bit harder to find.

 

Do you play with you fan curves to make them turn off when the case is cool? the problem with that is the fan noise is more noticeable when they do turn on. if you run them at their slowest speed you get cooling and its not as noticeable when they spin up.

 

 

 

 

timmmay

  #2949313 1-Aug-2022 16:04
Jase2985:

 

https://youtu.be/XsiffsT5li8?t=881

 

The cause your looking at. Gamers nexus seem to have the best testing methodology out there at the moment, with lots to compare to. solid side panel might be a bit harder to find.

 

Do you play with you fan curves to make them turn off when the case is cool? the problem with that is the fan noise is more noticeable when they do turn on. if you run them at their slowest speed you get cooling and its not as noticeable when they spin up.

 

 

It seems to be hard drives causing the vibration rather than the fans. I have the fans on PWM ramping down when the PC isn't very hot, I can't turn them off completely.

