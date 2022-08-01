I'm returning my Fractal Design R5 case to PBTech because it creates a lot of really annoying noise, mostly vibrations. It's sold as a quiet / silent case but it's not great. I've put a lot of pieces of rubber into it between the various rattling parts in the past year or so I've had it, but some parts riveted together near the drive cage vibrate, and the front door of the case vibrates as well. The computer sits on the floor near my desk, about 1.5 meters from me.

I'd like the Be Quiet! 802 case. PBTech say it will take two months to deliver, which wouldn't be a big problem except I probably have to return the current one to PBTech before then. MWave AU say they don't send cases to NZ as they end up damaged. I can get it from Amazon AU but they only have the version with the glass window. I find the silly LED lights on the RAM annoying.

Can anyone recommend a quiet case that I can get within a couple of weeks? I want a quiet box with no windows.