blackjack17:

So my aging (7 years plus Frankenstein) desktop refused to turn on this morning. Lights are on but no mobo beep or power to mouse or output to screens.

Would like to replace with something new. Will reuse the drives but the rest is pretty ancient.

No games but lots of office applications, some specialised timetabling software but nothing to taxing. Torrents and lots of research (i.e. lots of tabs open). Dual screen but no 4K

Would like something that will keep running for the next 5+ years.

Would something like this be worth it https://www.pbtech.co.nz/build/45599

DEEPCOOL MATREXX 55 Mesh ATX Mid Tower, $90

Intel Core i5 12400 CPU 6 Core $328

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB RAM 2 X 8GB $129

ASRock B660 Pro RS ATX Form Factor $263

Cooler Master MWE 550W $97

Total $909

Otherwise any recommendations?