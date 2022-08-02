Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Desktop computer <$1000
blackjack17

#299001 2-Aug-2022 13:19
So my aging (7 years plus Frankenstein) desktop refused to turn on this morning.  Lights are on but no mobo beep or power to mouse or output to screens.

 

Would like to replace with something new.  Will reuse the drives but the rest is pretty ancient.

 

No games but lots of office applications, some specialised timetabling software but nothing to taxing.  Torrents and lots of research (i.e. lots of tabs open). Dual screen but no 4K

 

Would like something that will keep running for the next 5+ years.

 

Would something like this be worth it https://www.pbtech.co.nz/build/45599

 

  • DEEPCOOL MATREXX 55 Mesh ATX Mid Tower, $90
  • Intel Core i5 12400 CPU 6 Core $328
  • Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB RAM 2 X 8GB $129
  • ASRock B660 Pro RS ATX Form Factor $263
  • Cooler Master MWE 550W $97

Total $909

 

Otherwise any recommendations?




rb99
  #2949704 2-Aug-2022 13:39
No idea if its good or not, but unless the drives you're keeping includes a NVME type already, I'd add one.




timmmay
  #2949710 2-Aug-2022 13:40
Without looking at the components, that's a decent CPU, that's enough RAM, and 550W is more than enough - you could probably do 200W and be fine for a basic computer. Add an SSD and you'll have a good modern computer :)

johno1234
  #2949735 2-Aug-2022 14:34
Your old drives would be a reliability weak point with severe consequences of failure, and will be slow. SSD is cheap these days so why not get some and clone your old drives onto them?



blackjack17

  #2949751 2-Aug-2022 15:16
The current OS is on a 256 samsung evo (an 870 I think), the other HDs are for torrenting.

 

Would I notice a difference moving the OS to a NVME type drive as someone mentioned earlier?

 

The current desktop really is a mongrel, case a good 15 years old power supply at least 10 the rest is a mix of parts.

 

 




