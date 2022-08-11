Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingI would like to talk Office product
gnfb

2174 posts

Uber Geek


#299109 11-Aug-2022 14:09
According to trademe they are legitimate dealers selling genuine product I checked. Talking about office 2021, There are a significant number selling the product for $50 -120 , a quarter of what you can buy it at one of many bricks and mortar places for $350-450.

 

So I took a punt and bought a deal. Got it for $36 office 2021 pro. I then got an email with a mindbending full page document as to how to install including contact with msoft.

 

Now my question if I buy a 3-400 version from say harvey normans will I have the same amount of work to remove the old and install the new?

 

any one installed either way?




roobarb
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2953511 11-Aug-2022 14:19
What did you buy? Did you end up with an individual seat from some business's volume license?

trig42
5372 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2953512 11-Aug-2022 14:23
Pretty sure if you buy from a store, you get a code that you put into the Office webpage that runs the installer and does it all for you (after you've created a MS account if you don't already have one).

 

I did it for my Sister-in-law a few weeks ago, very easy.

 

 

 

It didn't come with any pages of instructions, just a code for (I think) office.com, but I didn't even need to go to a webpage as she had a new laptop that I just opened office from the start menu and entered the code.

jonathan18
6197 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2953520 11-Aug-2022 14:43
Have you looked into an annual sub for MS 365?

 

Just this week I renewed our 365 Personal sub - this is the most basic but it does all we need (Office for one user on laptop, mobile, couple of iPads; 1TB of OneDrive storage) and cost $89 from Paradigm PCs. Simply a code they email to you, so no need for a physical product. 

 

At 24c a day it's really not worth mucking about with potentially dodgy sources; given it also comes with the 1TB storage, we also don't need to pay for any additional cloud storage, making it even better value. 

 

https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/microsoft-365/buy/compare-all-microsoft-365-products

 

https://pp.co.nz/product/result/ppid/AA71703

 

 



gnfb

2174 posts

Uber Geek


  #2953556 11-Aug-2022 16:32
jonathan18:

 

Have you looked into an annual sub for MS 365?

 

Just this week I renewed our 365 Personal sub - this is the most basic but it does all we need (Office for one user on laptop, mobile, couple of iPads; 1TB of OneDrive storage) and cost $89 from Paradigm PCs. Simply a code they email to you, so no need for a physical product. 

 

At 24c a day it's really not worth mucking about with potentially dodgy sources; given it also comes with the 1TB storage, we also don't need to pay for any additional cloud storage, making it even better value. 

 

https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/microsoft-365/buy/compare-all-microsoft-365-products

 

https://pp.co.nz/product/result/ppid/AA71703

 

 

 

 

The way that it is done seems exactly like the instructions given to me. There seems to be a major concern about making sure you have no office programs apps on machine before you do the load.

 

I wonder also what there idea of personal and commercial is?

 

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74152 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2953559 11-Aug-2022 16:37
You can buy a full Office product subscription and it will cost from $99 to $200 depending on number of machines, if you are using Family, etc.

 

What do you get from Trade Me? I doubt is legit. It could be someone selling a code from a volume licence, enterprise or something similar. It might work. It might stop working. Most likely you won't have support.




jonathan18
6197 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2953570 11-Aug-2022 17:11
gnfb:

 

The way that it is done seems exactly like the instructions given to me. There seems to be a major concern about making sure you have no office programs apps on machine before you do the load.

 

I wonder also what there idea of personal and commercial is?

 

 

IIRC, the subscription version of 'Office' doesn't have a year attached to it, as you're buying the right to use it for that period of time, and you'll always have the most current version available during your sub period. (It's also not known as 'Office' anymore - just Microsoft 365.)

 

Perhaps it's just worth cutting your losses and buying something you know is legit?

 

As per the link in my earlier post, $89 a year is pretty reasonable.

gnfb

2174 posts

Uber Geek


  #2953571 11-Aug-2022 17:14
You read my mind ! I was just over at Microsoft looking at 365 as suggested.

 

At 67 I really should be old enough to know "that there is no free lunch!"




jonathan18
6197 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2953573 11-Aug-2022 17:23
gnfb:

 

You read my mind ! I was just over at Microsoft looking at 365 as suggested.

 

At 67 I really should be old enough to know "that there is no free lunch!"

 

 

Yep, I gave up a while back trying to do this on the real cheap - just more hassle than it's worth!

 

The $89 I quoted is from Paradigm; they'll charge a CC surcharge on top if you want to pay that way, but I had the code emailed to me the day after transferring the money via bank transfer.

