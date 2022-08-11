According to trademe they are legitimate dealers selling genuine product I checked. Talking about office 2021, There are a significant number selling the product for $50 -120 , a quarter of what you can buy it at one of many bricks and mortar places for $350-450.

So I took a punt and bought a deal. Got it for $36 office 2021 pro. I then got an email with a mindbending full page document as to how to install including contact with msoft.

Now my question if I buy a 3-400 version from say harvey normans will I have the same amount of work to remove the old and install the new?

any one installed either way?