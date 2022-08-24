Hi, I'm considering a Dell U2723QE screen for @home - this would be to upgrade an existing 3x 24" to a 27" + 24" setup, but use the MST facility to get one cable back to the desktop.

I see that the monitor also has KVM functionality, which I'm considering exploiting (so desktop will be plugged in one side, then considering either my Samsung Phone + DEX via the USBC connector or a work laptop)

What isn't clear to me from browsing the User Guide & various pages is what happens with the NIC during KVM switches - does the NIC remain linked to one device, or does it switch with the KVM?

Does anyone have any practical experience with the KVM side of these monitors that can advise?

Thanks in advance!