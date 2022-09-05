Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HP scanner not recognised in Windows 11
ShortyNZ

#299410 5-Sep-2022 15:23
Hi all.  I hope my question doesn't cause too much eye-rolling - some of the gear is a bit old ;)

 

I have just switched over from my ancient HP pc with Windows 7 (I know, I know) to a new HP desktop with Windows 11.  

 

I have a really old HP printer (Photosmart 3110 all-in-one) which works fine on the old desktop and which I have a couple of years worth of ink for.  I have looked at new printers but I really feel more inclined to keep my old one if I can.

 

However, since moving it to the Win 11 desktop, the printer still works fine, but the scanner is not recognised (I get a "no scanners were detected" error message).  Googling seems to indicate this is a common problem.

 

I have followed all of the most promising-looking suggested "fixes" (many of which involved the Windows Image Acquisition settings) without any joy and have downloaded/run the HP Print & Scan Doctor tool, to no avail.

 

My husband copied the printer drivers from the old desktop onto a thumbdrive and tried using that with the new one, but that didn't work either (you can probably tell I'm not terribly technically competent at this point).

 

I suppose I feel it should be fixable when the printer is still going fine - but that is probably wishful thinking.  I wouldn't mind spending money on it, to keep using it - but I can't find any solution, free or otherwise.  

 

Am I wasting my time?   I just prefer the printer I have (compared with the Epson I was thinking about getting, which I don't like the paper feed options on) but I will give up and give in if there is really no cure ;)  

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

shk292
  #2963522 5-Sep-2022 15:27
If you have room, you could always buy a new MFD purely for scanning, and keep using the old one for printing.  With modern devices being network-connected, the new device can go anywhere

bagheera
  #2963526 5-Sep-2022 15:44
supported OS "Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional Service Pack 3 or higher, XP, XP Media or Tablet edition (does not support Windows 95, 3.1, NT 4.0, DOS, 2003 Server, or 64-bit.)"

 

 

 

so, windows 11 - 64bit, also no smb 1 (but can be turn on and might fix the scanning) or, but no tls 1.0 in windows 11 - good luck getting that working on 11.

 

 

 

https://support.hp.com/us-en/product/hp-photosmart-3100-all-in-one-printer-series/439598/model/439601/document/c00429124

askelon
  #2963530 5-Sep-2022 16:05
Theres no drivers for anything newer than Windows Vista.  Looks like its roughly around a 04-06 era model.  Looks like there were ever any drivers past Windows Vista so its unlikely you'll ever get it going. The printing drivers will most likely be a pretty generic driver as well.  Not ideal.  

