Hi all. I hope my question doesn't cause too much eye-rolling - some of the gear is a bit old ;)

I have just switched over from my ancient HP pc with Windows 7 (I know, I know) to a new HP desktop with Windows 11.

I have a really old HP printer (Photosmart 3110 all-in-one) which works fine on the old desktop and which I have a couple of years worth of ink for. I have looked at new printers but I really feel more inclined to keep my old one if I can.

However, since moving it to the Win 11 desktop, the printer still works fine, but the scanner is not recognised (I get a "no scanners were detected" error message). Googling seems to indicate this is a common problem.

I have followed all of the most promising-looking suggested "fixes" (many of which involved the Windows Image Acquisition settings) without any joy and have downloaded/run the HP Print & Scan Doctor tool, to no avail.

My husband copied the printer drivers from the old desktop onto a thumbdrive and tried using that with the new one, but that didn't work either (you can probably tell I'm not terribly technically competent at this point).

I suppose I feel it should be fixable when the printer is still going fine - but that is probably wishful thinking. I wouldn't mind spending money on it, to keep using it - but I can't find any solution, free or otherwise.

Am I wasting my time? I just prefer the printer I have (compared with the Epson I was thinking about getting, which I don't like the paper feed options on) but I will give up and give in if there is really no cure ;)

Thanks.