Hi there,

I have 1x 16GB installed, seriously thinking to get 2x 8GB instead (and sell the 1x 16GB), see the screenshot below,would you say this is a good move?

what is the story with 2666 and showing 1333 in the brackets? Does it say the RAM could work at 2666 but it is only used at 1333 maybe because it is by itself?

Many thanks.