ugh, you know how it's optimal to give people like 3 or so choices instead of 300? yea...

I don't even know how to decide Intel or Ryzen, fan or watercooling, what gen of CPU is fit for my needs, etc.

if anyone has good youtube tutorial/overviews please post em, I know it would be a lot for anyone to try to explain from scratch.



I'm in Chch, so 99% sure I'll be getting something from PB Tech (I know TasTech is good, too, but their website isn't ideal for my level of ignorance), and just order the parts and pay a mate for assembly. but there are so many choices I feel like I'm going to end up just randomly choosing one of their stock builds.

currently my PC is a second hand budget build and just resets itself randomly now and then for some reason, and sometimes the SSD spikes from 40 to 50+degrees during HDD transfers, which may be the issue. so I'm looking to get a replacement ASAP but can't make up my mind!!





but I'm not even sure if I should go 'workstation' or 'gaming rig' (I never play games, and I do want to do a little bit of video editing, but nothing extreme, which I've done before without even having a GPU, so I don't imagine my hardware requirements are huge).

I'm looking to spend around $2,000 (already have 2 monitors, speakers, keyboard, mouse, and 2 ok HDDs (but I think they are often my bottleneck since they run through VeraCrypt, so maybe it's worth spending more on additional SSD space?. I could also salvage my very new and CPU cooler (dunno where to find the parts name) if it's compatible (it just barely fits in my current case, and I think it comes with brackets for Ryzen or Intel, bought it hoping to make my system quieter, but it was the PSU that was the issue).)

apparently I'll get no real use out of USB 3.2, but a mobo with 3.1 is probably worth going for,

and maybe the CPU is worth spending the most on?

ideally I'd like something quiet, apparently my PSU causes most of the noise in my current build.



current system:

