I have an old Nettop (Viewsonic vot132) which isnt doing much and has the following specs:

Intel® Atom™ 330 processor with 2GB RAM

nVIDIA MPC7A-10N ION for 1080p playback

320GB SATA Hard Drive

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity

High speed USB 2.0 (x6) & 5-in-1 Media Card Reader

It used to have Win 7 on it which worked fairly well but now has Win 10 which runs but at a frustrating speed. It's not really usable but I'd like to put it to some use.

I was thinking of turning it into an android gaming machine for the kids (and Netflix, Disney, etc) which it should do fine.

I guess main question is which OS? I saw Prime OS which looks good but if I format the machine can it be installed as a standalone OS?

Would anyone recommend something else instead? Also happy for any other ideas to use the thing for. I already have an HTPC, a few laptops, smart TV, etc so don't need it for those. Cheers!

Sorry if wrong forum (please move if so).