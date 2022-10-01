Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Old Nettop conversion to something useful. Android gamer?
Asmodeus

1013 posts

Uber Geek


#300739 1-Oct-2022 12:02
I have an old Nettop (Viewsonic vot132) which isnt doing much and has the following specs:

 

Intel® Atom™ 330 processor with 2GB RAM
nVIDIA MPC7A-10N ION for 1080p playback
320GB SATA Hard Drive
802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity
High speed USB 2.0 (x6) &  5-in-1 Media Card Reader

 

It used to have Win 7 on it which worked fairly well but now has Win 10 which runs but at a frustrating speed. It's not really usable but I'd like to put it to some use.

 

I was thinking of turning it into an android gaming machine for the kids (and Netflix, Disney, etc) which it should do fine.

 

I guess main question is which OS? I saw Prime OS which looks good but if I format the machine can it be installed as a standalone OS?

 

Would anyone recommend something else instead? Also happy for any other ideas to use the thing for. I already have an HTPC, a few laptops, smart TV, etc so don't need it for those. Cheers!

 

 Sorry if wrong forum (please move if so).

robjg63
3534 posts

Uber Geek


  #2975763 1-Oct-2022 12:18
Well it's a bit skimpy on memory, but popping an SSD into it would turbo charge it.

 

Even if you were to try something other than windows, upgrading that would be the first thing to do.




