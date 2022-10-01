I have an old Nettop (Viewsonic vot132) which isnt doing much and has the following specs:
Intel® Atom™ 330 processor with 2GB RAM
nVIDIA MPC7A-10N ION for 1080p playback
320GB SATA Hard Drive
802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity
High speed USB 2.0 (x6) & 5-in-1 Media Card Reader
It used to have Win 7 on it which worked fairly well but now has Win 10 which runs but at a frustrating speed. It's not really usable but I'd like to put it to some use.
I was thinking of turning it into an android gaming machine for the kids (and Netflix, Disney, etc) which it should do fine.
I guess main question is which OS? I saw Prime OS which looks good but if I format the machine can it be installed as a standalone OS?
Would anyone recommend something else instead? Also happy for any other ideas to use the thing for. I already have an HTPC, a few laptops, smart TV, etc so don't need it for those. Cheers!
Sorry if wrong forum (please move if so).