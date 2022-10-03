Thought I would start a thread for Synology NAS owners, to share your hardware, share what you use the NAS for, what Packages you have installed, and any other tips and tricks you may have.

I recently brought a second hand RS1219+ off trademe. Its not quite 2 years old and came with 5x 8TB hard drives, full 16GB of ram and a 2x 10Gb SFP network card. It was being used in a small business who recently moved to cloud storage.

Ive mounted it in my rack at home and am in the process of moving all my media from my desktop PC, which was acting as my media vault onto it, along with moving some more of my hard drives into it. Eventually having 6x8TB and 2x10TB drives in it. I have leave one of the 8TB drives as a hot spare for the SHR volume.

Currently i have setup Active backup for business on it for my windows PC's, doing nightly backups, DS File on my android devices backing up the photos and videos. Ive also gone through and organised my TV series using Sonarr, and am in the process of moving all that over to the NAS.

In the future i plan on adding 4-6 cameras and using surveillance station to monitor and record them.

I am also working out the best way to present all the media on the NAS to the TVs/Media players throughout the house, i currently use Serviio, because its so lightweight and simple, but there is no native app for DSM7 so requires docker which i have no experience with, so will need to learn what this is all about. otherwise i might just try Emby, Plex, Video Station etc to see what best works for our house.

I also want to look into putting Home Assistant onto it to start getting into the home automation side of things around the house.

Would like to add a network switch to my rack so i can connect the NAS to the rest of the network via 10Gb network and also upgrade the connection back into the house to 10Gb to give better speeds.

Finally finding a cloud backup service that i can upload all the important files to that are stored on the NAS. Not to worried about the Media but photos and some other important files would be nice to have an extra copy off off site.

What do you have? what packages do you run? any tips and tricks for a newbie