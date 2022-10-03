Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingSynology NAS Thread
Jase2985

11728 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#300776 3-Oct-2022 20:24
Send private message quote this post

Thought I would start a thread for Synology NAS owners, to share your hardware, share what you use the NAS for, what Packages you have installed, and any other tips and tricks you may have.

 

 

 

I recently brought a second hand RS1219+ off trademe. Its not quite 2 years old and came with 5x 8TB hard drives, full 16GB of ram and a 2x 10Gb SFP network card. It was being used in a small business who recently moved to cloud storage.

 

 

 

Ive mounted it in my rack at home and am in the process of moving all my media from my desktop PC, which was acting as my media vault onto it, along with moving some more of my hard drives into it. Eventually having 6x8TB and 2x10TB drives in it. I have leave one of the 8TB drives as a hot spare for the SHR volume.

 

 

 

Currently i have setup Active backup for business on it for my windows PC's, doing nightly backups, DS File on my android devices backing up the photos and videos. Ive also gone through and organised my TV series using Sonarr, and am in the process of moving all that over to the NAS.

 

In the future i plan on adding 4-6 cameras and using surveillance station to monitor and record them.

 

I am also working out the best way to present all the media on the NAS to the TVs/Media players throughout the house, i currently use Serviio, because its so lightweight and simple, but there is no native app for DSM7 so requires docker which i have no experience with, so will need to learn what this is all about. otherwise i might just try Emby, Plex, Video Station etc to see what best works for our house.

 

I also want to look into putting Home Assistant onto it to start getting into the home automation side of things around the house.

 

Would like to add a network switch to my rack so i can connect the NAS to the rest of the network via 10Gb network and also upgrade the connection back into the house to 10Gb to give better speeds.

 

Finally finding a cloud backup service that i can upload all the important files to that are stored on the NAS. Not to worried about the Media but photos and some other important files would be nice to have an extra copy off off site.

 

 

 

What do you have? what packages do you run? any tips and tricks for a newbie

Create new topic
josephhinvest
1478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2976956 3-Oct-2022 21:55
Send private message quote this post

I love my Synology DS920+. I've had it for about 18 months. I've got 20TB in a SHR raid and I upgraded to 8Gb RAM. I also have a DS220j that backs up the 920. Eventually I will relocate the 220 to my parents place to be an offsite backup. Also I have an old USB hard drive connected too that backs up everything except Plex media. Both backups are using Hyper Backup, that seems to work really well.
My Plex server is the main use, running the package install (not docker). I have a several Apple TV's in the house and have set my folks up with one too and they use Plex regularly. Plex works well for me, except for a few frustrations when they add new "features" (Live TV, Discovery etc) that I wish I could disable server side. Every time there's something new I have to disable on all the client devices.
I run Homebridge (adds my Ring doorbell and TP Link smart plugs to HomeKit, and some other cameras), Pihole, and my Unifi controller in Docker.
I have an Eaton UPS that runs my whole small rack for about 40 minutes.

Cheers,
Joseph

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Shindig
1218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977035 4-Oct-2022 07:51
Send private message quote this post

This will jinx me. Here goes!

 

I run a DS413j. Bought from PBTech ages ago. Loaded with 4x 4TB WD RED. It is brilliant! Is the web GUI slow, yes... but it works to serve files which suits my needs. 

 

 

 

A USB drive hangs off it to backup photos, which are auto-sync from 2 android phones and one iPhone using 3rd party software. 

 

A couple of cloud sync jobs to Onedrive4Business and google Drive run each evening to backup business files. 

 

I like the idea of Synology Photos, as an alternative to Google Photos. 

 

 

 

I have been looking at an upgrade, but currently this is doing the job. The 1522+ is the one I have my eye on, not bothered with PLEX\JFish. One day

 

https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/DS1522+




The little things make the biggest difference.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2037 posts

Uber Geek


  #2977099 4-Oct-2022 09:00
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

What do you have? what packages do you run? any tips and tricks for a newbie

 

 

I have two Synology units. One older 8-bay version with hotswap drawers and a cheaper 4-bay unit with fixed drives.

 

The 8-bay unit is now a single volume with SHR 2-drive redundancy. The 4-bay unit handles CCTV, backend storage for my IP TV setup and a mirrored drive for daily backups of data. The CCTV and TV drives are iSCSI targets, accessed from Windows and FreeBSD clients.

 

Both units run rclone, backing up to Google Drive every night.

 

No packages installed. Storage is storage, not a general purpose device.



afe66
2945 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2977385 4-Oct-2022 17:26
Send private message quote this post

My 412+ decided to not boot when I tried to turn on on Sunday shaving shut it down last week for an expected Street power supply shut down. (? 9 yrs old)

In hindsight it required a couple of attempts to boot up last time I turned it on 6 months ago so the writing was on the wall. But it was running fine last week.

Ordered the 920 Sunday night and it's on its way currently with courier. Hopefully il stick one of the mirrored drives in and boot up.

Otherwise I have loved my 412+. Plex server, all family photos ripped cds.Syncing to Google drive and dropbox

A.

Shindig
1218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977389 4-Oct-2022 18:00
Send private message quote this post

Where did you order the 920 from mate?




The little things make the biggest difference.

jm3

jm3
37 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2977394 4-Oct-2022 19:24
Send private message quote this post

I grabbed a 920+ from Ascent a few weeks ago. Took an 8gb module from a probook 450 g5 and installed in the 920 to bump memory to 12gb. Very happy great to have some space to sort out my old photos and videos.

Zigg
206 posts

Master Geek


  #2977396 4-Oct-2022 19:40
Send private message quote this post

Anyone else had this happen? https://community.synology.com/enu/forum/1/post/153041

 

I've been terrified to plug in an external or flash drive since it nuked one of my (luckily mirrored) 2TB portables.

 

 

 

 



nic.wise
254 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2977411 4-Oct-2022 20:25
Send private message quote this post

DS419j here. Had a 413j and a 411slim in the past. Lovely units.

3x8TB iron wolf and 1x4TB WD red until I replace it.

Almost no packages. I have a NUC which runs plex, home assistant etc. It does have my wife’s photo library on it tho. So there’s about 5TB of stuff I CANNOT lose.

Be interesting to see if I can saturate the gig Ethernet with the iron wolfs. Could only get 400-500Mbps with the old drives.




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

Shindig
1218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2977568 5-Oct-2022 07:32
Send private message quote this post

I was tempted to consolidate my docker environment onto the sinology NAS as well, but it works really well on the NUC




The little things make the biggest difference.

shk292
2453 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2977571 5-Oct-2022 08:12
Send private message quote this post

I have a humble DS213j with two mirrored WD Red 3TB, all of which has provided faultless service for around ten years so far.  Main use is a shared drive for documents, photos and movies.  I use Freefilesync to move photos onto the NAS, and Synology CloudSync to back photos up to the MS cloud.  For movies, these are handled by a Raspberry Pi doing torrents and acting as a Plex server.

 

One day I'll get around to upgrading everything...

Quinny
765 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2977594 5-Oct-2022 08:56
Send private message quote this post

Synology DS916+ with 4x10tb drives (WDs but don't think Reds as they were so expensive when set it up). Solid as, never putting a foot wrong, streams Plex zero issues local and remote. 

mkissin
182 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2977598 5-Oct-2022 09:15
Send private message quote this post

I've got a DS918+, running solidly for years now. I upgraded the RAM to 8GB.

 

Had 4x 4TB WD Red drives in it, but one failed about a year ago and I replaced it with a 6TB.

 

I run all sorts of stuff on it, Mosquitto MQTT, Plex Server, InfluxDB, and Grafana. Mainly through Docker.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 