Hi team,



I've never paid attention to the Black Friday sales (I'm assuming places like PBTech have them).

Just wanted to check if they are actually worth waiting for? Or do they just hike prices before so they can discount on the day?

Are these deals also for mid-range gaming PCs, or more geared towards higher end?

Or is it best to wait till after Black Friday and pick up used gear on trademe after everyone else levels up?

Thanks!