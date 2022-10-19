Hey guys,

We are doing the fitout for a new office and want to setup a wall for monitoring operations of all our systems. We currently have 5x 43" which is completely inadequate for the number of systems we want to have on display. We have a new wall that will be dedicated to it and have measured it all up and can fit 3x rows of 6x 43" TVs for 18x TV in total. The electrician is putting in the cables currently.

I am wondering about the hardware for the comptuer to drive this. I work with 6x screens every day - 4x from GPU and 2x from motherboard which work without a hitch and easy to setup in Win10.

Will it scale to 18x?

I was thinking to just get an ATX board with 5x PCI-E slots and 5x something like this:

Any issues can be forseen?

Also any suggestions on where to source the TVs from? Ideally we can have a power switch to switch them all on and off - when we switch them on (AC power) they will auto-switch on to whatever input they were on previously.