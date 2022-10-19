Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Zeon

3863 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#301967 19-Oct-2022 16:02
Hey guys,

 

We are doing the fitout for a new office and want to setup a wall for monitoring operations of all our systems. We currently have 5x 43" which is completely inadequate for the number of systems we want to have on display. We have a new wall that will be dedicated to it and have measured it all up and can fit 3x rows of 6x 43" TVs for 18x TV in total. The electrician is putting in the cables currently.

 

I am wondering about the hardware for the comptuer to drive this. I work with 6x screens every day - 4x from GPU and 2x from motherboard which work without a hitch and easy to setup in Win10.

 

Will it scale to 18x?

 

I was thinking to just get an ATX board with 5x PCI-E slots and 5x something like this:

 

 

Any issues can be forseen?

 

Also any suggestions on where to source the TVs from? Ideally we can have a power switch to switch them all on and off - when we switch them on (AC power) they will auto-switch on to whatever input they were on previously.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

antoniosk
2272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2984796 19-Oct-2022 16:14
Lots of important screens to run from one machine.... whats the plan if the machine dies suddenly?




richms
25460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2984798 19-Oct-2022 16:22
Do you need 4k on the screens or is 1080p good enough? I got a video wall controller to try out as a signage solution to reduce the number of players needed. It takes a 4k input and gives 4 1080p outputs. If you choose the 2 by 2 layout it is pretty good looking for readability. I was trying it on some junk 32" 1360x768 screens so the 1080 was being scaled, but it was quite usable for a menu with prices, and meant that 3 screens could come from a single signage player vs needing 3 of them and them not being 100% in sync with each other.




Zeon

3863 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2984811 19-Oct-2022 16:55
antoniosk:

 

Lots of important screens to run from one machine.... whats the plan if the machine dies suddenly?

 



Panic!!! We already live with 5x screens now and automatic alerting so it wouldn't be the end of the world if it was offline for a bit. All monitoring systems can be access from comptuers.

 

richms:

 

Do you need 4k on the screens or is 1080p good enough? I got a video wall controller to try out as a signage solution to reduce the number of players needed. It takes a 4k input and gives 4 1080p outputs. If you choose the 2 by 2 layout it is pretty good looking for readability. I was trying it on some junk 32" 1360x768 screens so the 1080 was being scaled, but it was quite usable for a menu with prices, and meant that 3 screens could come from a single signage player vs needing 3 of them and them not being 100% in sync with each other.

 

 

Will be 1080p - no need for 4k. It's just a bunch of graphs. Each screen will be a different browser window showing a Grafana screen like this:

 

 

 

 




mentalinc
2504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2984812 19-Oct-2022 16:57
Can't you just do 4k screens, with 4 1080p groupings? will also save large volumes of power




richms
25460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2984814 19-Oct-2022 17:03
Ok, this is what I got and it seems to do the job OK for menus - only 30Hz which might not matter for you. Gone from that seller but the same thing is all over aliexpress. https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004354053316.html

 

 

 

 




