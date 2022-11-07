Geektastic

I’ve sold my iMac Pro before the new Apple silicon rendered it worthless rather than just heartbreakingly cheap.



I’m moving to an M1 Max MBP and will be getting a new monitor to use at the desk.



The Apple Pro XDR would be ideal if I’d won Lotto and had a spare $10,000 to buy a monitor. Alas, I don’t so I need an alternative. The Apple Studio Display is a nice 5K panel that obviously plays well with the MBP but it’s at least $1500 too expensive for what it is, especially when you spring for the height adjustable stand. It’s also still only 27”.



I don’t game on the Mac in any way that is likely to need gaming focused features in the monitor as a priority. I do edit photos so colour accuracy and wide gamut coverage for Adobe RGB and P3 are a requirement. I want at least 32” and will consider much wider.



I gawped at the Samsung Neo G9 and did consider it but it’s had issues, isn’t Mac friendly really as it cannot be driven at more than 120 anyway I don’t think. Also the extreme curve looks cool as, but it’s probably too distorting for photo editing. It’s also not particularly hi resolution.



As an alternative I’m considering the LG 40WP95C-W which has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity so a single cable will do data and charge the laptop when it’s connected.



It’s 5K/2K but max refresh isn’t super high at 72.



A further alternative would be the BenQ SW321C which is a 32 inch photographer’s monitor with USB C rather than Thunderbolt.



I’d be interested in thoughts and suggestions from anyone with greater monitor nerd qualifications than me!



