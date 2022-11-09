Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jackyleunght2002

312 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302235 9-Nov-2022 10:58
Hello Team

 

just a little off topic here, have been seeing several of the headlines from google app that, the cloud storage is about to increase?

 

is this true?

 

Jacky 

Create new topic
rscole86
4586 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2993928 9-Nov-2022 11:44
A quick look on Google's search engine suggests the will be an increase from 15GB to 1TB for individual workspaces.

spmiller
28 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2993929 9-Nov-2022 11:45
I read that Workspace Individual was increasing to 1TB -- is this what you were thinking of?

kobiak
1593 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2993933 9-Nov-2022 11:52
looks like paid accounts only... understandable.

 

but my free workspace account storage is showing as 24GB... 15GB initial free storage + 2GB twice account health checks over years.

 

Nice increase from 19GB to 24GB.

 

Love, hate, google :D




helping others at evgenyk.nz



jackyleunght2002

312 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2993947 9-Nov-2022 12:20
rscole86: A quick look on Google's search engine suggests the will be an increase from 15GB to 1TB for individual workspaces.


Oh damn, I thought it is my one with the free version

I am currently on the free version and upsize the storage to 100gb, going to run out of room soon. Might need to go to the bigger size of 200gb one.

Thanks everyone
Jacky

askelon
767 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2994000 9-Nov-2022 15:32
jackyleunght2002: 

Oh damn, I thought it is my one with the free version

I am currently on the free version and upsize the storage to 100gb, going to run out of room soon. Might need to go to the bigger size of 200gb one.

Thanks everyone
Jacky

 

Its only for the paid version of Google Workspace Individual which is $10US/mo.  Not for the normal Google Workspace (which starts at $9NZ/mo).  So its only for a @gmail.com account. No custom domains etc. So for roughly the same price ($15NZ/mo) at the moment you can get 2TB of space via Google One but then miss out on the pro version of google meet etc which I doubt is a deal breaker for most people. 

panther2
239 posts

Master Geek


  #2994009 9-Nov-2022 16:23
Damn if only it included those who pay for the google one storage aswell

