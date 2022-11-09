jackyleunght2002:



Oh damn, I thought it is my one with the free version



I am currently on the free version and upsize the storage to 100gb, going to run out of room soon. Might need to go to the bigger size of 200gb one.



Thanks everyone

Jacky

Its only for the paid version of Google Workspace Individual which is $10US/mo. Not for the normal Google Workspace (which starts at $9NZ/mo). So its only for a @gmail.com account. No custom domains etc. So for roughly the same price ($15NZ/mo) at the moment you can get 2TB of space via Google One but then miss out on the pro version of google meet etc which I doubt is a deal breaker for most people.