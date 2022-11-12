Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Budget GPU upgrade - from 6500xt to …?
#302288 12-Nov-2022 23:36
I’m looking for some help with budget GPU options. I’m currently running an AMD RX 6500 XT and it’s OK. YouTubers really love to hate this card. But it does the job. It runs most games fine - especially at lower settings. Although more demanding games (like Deathloop) really max out the VRAM. I’m not sure I even want to try Cyberpunk…

My system has an 10400f cpu so it’s not capable of PCI 4.0 , which is potentially a bottleneck on this card. But appears to not be such an issue with other cards.

So, what would be a good budget upgrade? I’m leaning towards a 6600 Xt which looks leagues ahead of the 6500. There are a lot popping up on Trademe for around $300-350. Probably used for mining but look in great condition.

Is there another card I should be considering?

I guess I could sell the 6500 for $200ish and then spend maybe another $200 so budget is around $400.

  #2995289 13-Nov-2022 01:02
Yea that card with PCI 3.0 is not a good combo.

 

Lower end, AMD cards are generally better price/performance wise and the 6600XT is a pretty good option for 1080p gaming

