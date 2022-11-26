Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New GPU won't work with old PC; time to think about something new
#302477 26-Nov-2022 14:15
So I grabbed an RTX 3060 to bring my current PC back to life for a couple of years only to find out that while the motherboard "supports" UEFI it really, doesn't so the card doesn't allow the computer to boot 
So now I am thinking of putting together a PC around this GPU - but want to do it on the cheap, but also want to try and make it as performant as possible.
What I am thinking is if I can reuse the following existing parts I might come out with something reasonable without sinking too much:

 

     

  • Existing SSD's (ie not nvme drives)
  • Existing ATX Corsair HX1050 power supply
  • I have 16GB of DDR3 RAM too - but most likely thinking this should be replaced
  • RTX 3060 GPU
So probably need:

 

     

  • Motherboard
  • CPU
  • Cooler
  • RAM
  • Case - the old case is an Alienware one so from what I understand its impossible to get a standard Motherboard to fit 
Have I missed anything?
Is there any recommendations (brands/models/places buy etc) or thoughts as am going in to this totally disconnected from what is "current" tech or something to avoid or something to try for.
If anyone has something that might suit that they are looking to offload let me know too as I don't mind something preloved 
Something I was wondering about; am I able to transfer the existing Win10 licence across from the existing hardware to the new one? Or best to start fresh with a new copy of Win11? 

  #3001764 26-Nov-2022 16:06
whats your current setup, would be surprised if it didn't work

