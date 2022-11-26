So I grabbed an RTX 3060 to bring my current PC back to life for a couple of years only to find out that while the motherboard "supports" UEFI it really, doesn't so the card doesn't allow the computer to bootSo now I am thinking of putting together a PC around this GPU - but want to do it on the cheap, but also want to try and make it as performant as possible.What I am thinking is if I can reuse the following existing parts I might come out with something reasonable without sinking too much:

Existing SSD's (ie not nvme drives)

Existing ATX Corsair HX1050 power supply

I have 16GB of DDR3 RAM too - but most likely thinking this should be replaced

RTX 3060 GPU