How to blind install graphics card
#302523 29-Nov-2022 12:31
I am trying to set up an old pc for a neighbour kid. As soon as I plug in a DVI graphics card, the VGA display goes blank. How the hell do you install a new display if you can't see what you are doing?

 

 




  #3003067 29-Nov-2022 12:37
Have you got the monitor still connected to the onboard graphics port? Does it go blank straight away (ie., you can't see BIOS screens)?

 

Move it to the new graphics card. Windows should still boot in VGA mode until the drivers are installed?

  #3003068 29-Nov-2022 12:40
I tried two different DVI cards. Plug it in, turn the power back on, hear it boot, blank screen. Jiggle cables, plug in and out, curse in four languages, no result. Just blank screens, both VGA and DVI.

 

 

 

 




  #3003087 29-Nov-2022 13:04
I'd probably pull the CMOS battery off the mobo to reset the BIOS to ensure no weird BIOS video control going on. Then while its working with the onboard video, do a check if any newer BIOS is available.

 

 




  #3003100 29-Nov-2022 13:23
If the computer is actually starting up, you can install something like Anydesk or TeamViewer to remote into it.

 

 




  #3003104 29-Nov-2022 13:31
Setting up an old PC always seems easy before you start, then reality hits home as you wait ages for Windows to install then begin the search for ancient drivers, hunting through manufacturer download sections for 64-bit drivers that support Windows 10. Downloading utilities for some cutting edge tech that's ling-since been abandoned. Finding the latest BIOS update, from 2016.

I usually find a component or two that I tucked away some time ago, thinking I was saving awesome stuff for the next monster build - here it is 4 years later & I'm pleased to get rid of it.

Today I finished a rebuild on an old PC with i5 4th gen CPU that hadn't run for over 12 months but the owner had an affectionate attachment to. With a $600 budget (substantially more than the total value of the machine as delivered) I went through & replaced nearly every item except the board & CPU. Now it flies, it's one old but quick PC with a built-in upgrade path because every other item is far newer than the Mobo & CPU, so next time round we'll replace those 2 parts & once again have a good fast PC for reasonable cost. Performance Test has this machine at +32% compared to any other PC with the same CPU / GPU now.

Personally, I enjoy the recycling aspect, turning useless broken junk into useful machines.




