I am trying to set up an old pc for a neighbour kid. As soon as I plug in a DVI graphics card, the VGA display goes blank. How the hell do you install a new display if you can't see what you are doing?
Have you got the monitor still connected to the onboard graphics port? Does it go blank straight away (ie., you can't see BIOS screens)?
Move it to the new graphics card. Windows should still boot in VGA mode until the drivers are installed?
I tried two different DVI cards. Plug it in, turn the power back on, hear it boot, blank screen. Jiggle cables, plug in and out, curse in four languages, no result. Just blank screens, both VGA and DVI.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I'd probably pull the CMOS battery off the mobo to reset the BIOS to ensure no weird BIOS video control going on. Then while its working with the onboard video, do a check if any newer BIOS is available.
If the computer is actually starting up, you can install something like Anydesk or TeamViewer to remote into it.
