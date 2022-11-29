

Setting up an old PC always seems easy before you start, then reality hits home as you wait ages for Windows to install then begin the search for ancient drivers, hunting through manufacturer download sections for 64-bit drivers that support Windows 10. Downloading utilities for some cutting edge tech that's ling-since been abandoned. Finding the latest BIOS update, from 2016.



I usually find a component or two that I tucked away some time ago, thinking I was saving awesome stuff for the next monster build - here it is 4 years later & I'm pleased to get rid of it.



Today I finished a rebuild on an old PC with i5 4th gen CPU that hadn't run for over 12 months but the owner had an affectionate attachment to. With a $600 budget (substantially more than the total value of the machine as delivered) I went through & replaced nearly every item except the board & CPU. Now it flies, it's one old but quick PC with a built-in upgrade path because every other item is far newer than the Mobo & CPU, so next time round we'll replace those 2 parts & once again have a good fast PC for reasonable cost. Performance Test has this machine at +32% compared to any other PC with the same CPU / GPU now.



Personally, I enjoy the recycling aspect, turning useless broken junk into useful machines.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz