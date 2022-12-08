I'm trying to view messages on my student portal via Massey University and noticed a few weeks back now I get the following message: "The page was not displayed because the request entity is too large." I can go back to the main page, but clicking on logout will also result in a "The page was not displayed because the request entity is too large."

Things work fine in Chrome.

I also attempted to log into SpringerLink via Massey Uni library - I now get "Bad Message 431 reason: Request Header Fields Too Large". However, fine in Chrome.

I use Firefox as my main browser, so I'm not keen to having to resort to Chrome for some things. I rang Massey regarding the portal and they advised me to clear my cache - done a number of times but no change. Is it a case of deleting cookies? I'd rather not if I don't have to, because then I've got to log into every website again.

It probably doesn't help my laptop is doing this - https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/windows_11-performance/netiosys-driverirqlnotlessorequal/33f7baae-c105-4cb6-b915-2dc40534d683 - in particular, times when Firefox is open and suddenly the whole laptop restarts, which may have corrupted something within Firefox.

And I've also noticed sometimes when I close Firefox, later on I get Mozilla Crash Reporter coming up - when googling the content of what is going to be submitted I came across this https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1738984