Have a long overdue home Lab / NAS machine rebuild that was delayed from 12 months ago because of supply chain issues.
Ideally want something relatively low power as it is on 24/7 as our home NAS etc so I'm leaning towards AM4.
I have a PCIe card to handle the additional SATA drives I'll be using, and I need a reasonable amount of RAM for VMs.
Right now I'm thinking
- ASUS PRIME X570-PRO/CSM
- Ryzen 5700G
vs
- Asus Prime PRIME B650-PLUS
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
I could consider a 12th Gen Intel as another option such as
- Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400
- ASUS PRIME B660-PLUS
Cost of RAM definitely appears to be the big problem at present. As I'm replacing an old AM2 based environment anything is going to be a serious improvement.
Any thoughts / recommendations.