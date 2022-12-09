Have a long overdue home Lab / NAS machine rebuild that was delayed from 12 months ago because of supply chain issues.

Ideally want something relatively low power as it is on 24/7 as our home NAS etc so I'm leaning towards AM4.

I have a PCIe card to handle the additional SATA drives I'll be using, and I need a reasonable amount of RAM for VMs.

Right now I'm thinking

ASUS PRIME X570-PRO/CSM

Ryzen 5700G

vs

Asus Prime PRIME B650-PLUS

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

I could consider a 12th Gen Intel as another option such as

Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400

ASUS PRIME B660-PLUS

Cost of RAM definitely appears to be the big problem at present. As I'm replacing an old AM2 based environment anything is going to be a serious improvement.

Any thoughts / recommendations.