Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingThoughts on AM4 & DDR4 vs AM5 & DDR5 or perhaps an Intel option?
openmedia

2845 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302653 9-Dec-2022 16:26
Send private message

Have a long overdue home Lab / NAS machine rebuild that was delayed from 12 months ago because of supply chain issues.

 

Ideally want something relatively low power as it is on 24/7 as our home NAS etc so I'm leaning towards AM4.

 

I have a PCIe card to handle the additional SATA drives I'll be using, and I need a reasonable amount of RAM for VMs.

 

Right now I'm thinking

 

  • ASUS PRIME X570-PRO/CSM
  • Ryzen 5700G

vs

 

  • Asus Prime PRIME B650-PLUS
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

I could consider a 12th Gen Intel as another option such as

 

  • Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400
  • ASUS PRIME B660-PLUS

Cost of RAM definitely appears to be the big problem at present. As I'm replacing an old AM2 based environment anything is going to be a serious improvement.

 

 

 

Any thoughts / recommendations.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic
ratsun81
430 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3007818 9-Dec-2022 16:39
Send private message quote this post

IMO there's not much reason to go DDR5 for a nas other than its the latest and "might" future proof it.

 

I just went down the upgrade path for my home nas, b550 and 4600g due to black Friday sales.

 

RAM being a prime consideration since you are running VM's instead of docker kinda makes ddr4 the way to go.

 

Ive got more current experience with AMD so ill ask is there any real need to get an X570 board over a B550?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 