Are there any experts on here who know Adobe Framemaker?

I have a project where Framemaker is currently used, but there is a push to move back to MSWord. One of the main reasons being "everyone knows MSWord and Framemaker is hard to learn".

I'm not an expert on Framemaker but do know how to use it at more than just a basic level. Yes it is harder, well probably more correctly, different, to what most people are used too, but it's not too difficult to get the hang of the basics. Besides the project calls for more than just basic MSWord skills and I rather suspect most people are really not up to using MSWord in the manner which would be required anyway. So the "Framemaker is harder to use" argument is, in my opinion, a moot point.

In my experience Framemaker is a much better product for producing big/complex manuals, especially for the way it creates links/cross references and Tables of Contents. MSWord does this but has a reputation for corrupting links when changes are made. Also I understand Word will let you produce a manual with broken links whereas I know Framemaker alerts you to the broken links.

From what I can tell Framemaker is better for producing content that might end up on a website and does a better job of producing PDF copies.

The people making the decision won't be using it and I feel don't really understand the reasons for Framemaker being used in the first place.

I'm looking for good arguments to use to keep using Framemaker. I have one to start with but am looking for others as well. The example I have is, it's a bit like using Paint instead of Solidworks to do autocad work.

Thanks for any feedback.