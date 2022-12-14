My network attached printer has started spontaneously printing pages of rubbish.
Examples include:
GET / HTTP/1.1
Host: [REMOVED IP ADDRESS]:9100
Accept: */*
User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 {Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTM
Connection: close
or:
GET / HTTP/1.0
GET / HTTP/1.0
GET / HTTP/1.0
or total gibberish, such as:
^$*+,01$U
or:
¥Ä@½¢"8yß,®±
Apart from making me feel guilty about wasting paper, it's very annoying! The problem seems to have materialised after a WINDOWS 10 reset on my main computer, and only occurs when this computer is connected to the network, but not necessarily when switched on.
any insights gratefully accepted - thanks in advance.