My network attached printer has started spontaneously printing pages of rubbish.

Examples include:

GET / HTTP/1.1

Host: [REMOVED IP ADDRESS]:9100

Accept: */*

User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 {Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTM

Connection: close

or:

GET / HTTP/1.0

GET / HTTP/1.0

GET / HTTP/1.0

or total gibberish, such as:

^$*+,01$U

or:

¥Ä@½¢"8yß,®±

Apart from making me feel guilty about wasting paper, it's very annoying! The problem seems to have materialised after a WINDOWS 10 reset on my main computer, and only occurs when this computer is connected to the network, but not necessarily when switched on.

any insights gratefully accepted - thanks in advance.